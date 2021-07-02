If “nuclear war must never be fought” then …

A UN meeting on the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, September 26. Credit: UN Photo / Kim Haughton

WASHINGTON DC, Jul 02 (IPS) – After more than a decade of growing tensions and growing nuclear competition between the two largest nuclear-weapon states, US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed at their June 16 summit engage in a solid dialogue on “strategic stability” to “lay the foundations for future arms control and risk reduction measures”.

Equally important, the two men also reaffirmed the principle of common sense, accepted by US President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 1985, that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”

The summit communiqué, while modest and overdue, is a vital recognition that the status quo is dangerous and unsustainable. It is a chance for a correction of course which takes the world away from the brink of nuclear catastrophe.

Now, each part has to preach. The first step is to quickly engage in a robust, bilateral and results-oriented dialogue on nuclear risk reduction and disarmament.

With the New treaty on the reduction of strategic weapons, the last bilateral nuclear arms control agreement, expiring in 2026, little time remains to negotiate new provisions necessary to further reduce the bloated strategic and non-strategic nuclear stocks of the United States and Russia.

Second, if both presidents are serious that nuclear wars are impossible to win, they must officially declare that the sole purpose of nuclear weapons is to deter or respond only to a nuclear attack, and not to non-nuclear threats. .

Once a nuclear weapon is first used by design, accident or inadvertence, there is no guarantee that all-out nuclear war can be avoided.

Given the catastrophic effects of even limited nuclear use, neither side would be a winner.

Daryl G. Kimball

Unfortunately, the current doctrines of Russian and US nuclear use suggest that each side believes that regional nuclear wars can be fought and won because such wars can somehow be limited.

In his 2020 iteration of the policy, Russia “reserves the right to use nuclear weapons… in response to the use of nuclear weapons and other types of weapons of mass destruction against it and / or its allies, as well as in the event of aggression against the Russian Federation with the use of conventional weapons when the very existence of the state is in danger.

Whether Russia might consider an even lower threshold for use in a regional conflict has been the subject of much debate.

In 2018, the Review of the nuclear posture of the Trump administration (NPR) expanded the “extreme circumstances” in which the United States would consider first using nuclear weapons to include “significant strategic non-nuclear attacks” against “the American population or civilian infrastructure, ally or partner, and attacks on the United States or its nuclear allies. armed forces, their command and control or alert and attack assessment capabilities.

The document states that “significant strategic non-nuclear attacks” could include chemical and biological attacks, large-scale conventional assaults and cyber attacks.

These US and Russian nuclear use policies are far too permissive and risky and must change. In a March 2020 Foreign Affairs essay, Biden said, “I think the sole purpose of America’s nuclear arsenal should be to deter – and, if necessary, retaliate – against a nuclear attack.” As president, Biden must put those words into practice.

Third, if a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought, the United States and Russia should not expand their capabilities to fight and triumph in such a war.

Russia has an obscene arsenal of some 1,500 to 2,000 low-yield tactical nuclear weapons, and the United States believes that arsenal is poised to expand in the years to come. The Trump administration, meanwhile, has proposed doubling the types of low-yield nuclear options in the US arsenal.

Even though Biden, as a presidential candidate, has said “the United States does not need new nuclear weapons,” his budget for fiscal year 2022 offers funding for a new launcher cruise missile. maritime, one of two new low-yield missiles. options pursued by Trump to provide additional strike options in a regional war.

Another way in which the declaration “nuclear war cannot be won” can serve as a stepping stone towards reducing global risks would be if the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (P5) support this principle.

AT P5 meeting last year, China proposed a joint statement to this effect, but the United States vetoed the idea. Shortly before the Biden-Putin summit, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi revived the proposal.

When the permanent members of the Security Council meet in France later this year on nuclear issues, it is expected to endorse the Biden-Putin declaration to signal a common interest in avoiding nuclear war and agree to launch an expanded set of talks on the nuclear issue. nuclear risk reduction and arms control.

In addition, Washington and Beijing could launch their own bilateral strategic stability dialogue to explore practical ideas to avoid destabilizing nuclear competition.

Fortunately, nuclear weapons have not been used in combat since the attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

But one day our collective luck will certainly be exhausted, with catastrophic consequences, unless the leaders of nuclear-weapon states act now to prevent a new nuclear arms race and rediscover the path to a nuclear-free world. ‘nuclear weapons.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram