IDF strikes Hamas after launching incendiary balloons – Times of India
RAMALLAH, western bank: Israeli warplanes hit two targets in the Gaza strip early Saturday, the IDF said, in response to incendiary balloons launched from Gaza into Israel.
The Israeli military struck what it said was a Hamas military and a rocket launch site after four incendiary balloons were launched into Israel, setting the land on fire and damaging agriculture. No casualties were reported in Israel or Gaza.
There was no immediate comment from Hamas.
Israeli media reported that four fires caused by incendiary balloons broke out on Friday afternoon in areas near the Gaza Strip.
The balloon launch comes more than two months after an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas, the fourth since the militant group seized power in Gaza in 2007.
Hamas is upset that Israel has done little to ease the crippling blockade of the territory since the fighting ended and appears to be using incendiary balloons as leverage. The new Israeli Prime Minister, Naflati Bennet, has compared the launching of balloons to rocket fire.
Israel and Egypt maintain a blockade of Gaza which includes Israeli control of the territory’s coast and airspace and restrictions on the movement of people and goods within and outside the territory. Israel says the closure is necessary to prevent Hamas from arming itself while critics say the measures amount to collective punishment.
