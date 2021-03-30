STOCKHOLM / ROME, March 30 (IPS) – I was born in the winter in 1990 in a country that is not mine I was born with my father’s eyes maybe I stole them he doesn’t look like this anymore i was born in seven countries i was born cut off by borders i was born with a graveyard of tongues for my teeth i was born to be a darkness in an american boy’s bed … Safia Elhillo

Many years ago, when my youngest daughter was still a child, she suddenly fell ill with an upset stomach, vomiting and a high fever. At the hospital, a nice nurse, probably to know if the feverish little girl was conscious enough, asked her, “Where are you from?” The girl became confused – she was visiting her sister in London, was born in Singapore and lived in Rome, her mother was from the Dominican Republic, her father from Sweden, she had lived in several countries and spoke four languages. She thought for a moment, then she replied, “I am…. I am international ”.

Many of us adopt an identity and judge our environment from this chosen position. We could call ourselves nationalists, women or men, black or white, belonging to any of the groups covered by the term LGBTQ, socialists or conservatives, Muslims or Christians. Some of us are even ready to die, or kill, while desperately clinging to such automatic definitions.

Politics and religions have been founded on and maintain such monolithic beliefs, which in reality are only parts of what constitutes the mind of a human being. In fact, each of us has a multitude of identities. Some may have been chosen by ourselves, while others are unavoidable.

An elusive identity is race. Millions, if not billions, suffer from this unfortunate categorization, which has given rise to a multitude of privileges, prejudices, inequalities, contempt and repression. I recently read a masterpiece of the genre “African-American literature” – Ralph Ellison’s Invisible Man where every page alludes to the stigma of being born black in the United States. I thought of Ellison’s novel after reading John Howard Griffin’s Black like me, in which a white man in the Deep South of the United States changes his skin color and immediately enters another existence, where he experiences every moment of the day the hardships and disdain that a black person faces. Ellison’s novel was written in 1952 and Howard Griffin’s story book in 1960, but sadly the experiences and observations of both authors still hold true today.

In these days of globalization and endemic xenophobia, it might be relevant to remind ourselves that each of us has a wealth of different identities, imbued with genetics, culture and experience. Swedish poet Gunnar Ekelöf expressed it with great eloquence (although part of the beauty of the poem is lost in my translation):

One world is everyone, inhabited

by blind beings in a dark rebellion

against the Self, which governs us all.

In every soul, thousands of souls are trapped.

In each world, a thousand worlds are hidden.

These blind people, these veiled worlds

are real, alive, although incomplete,

as real as i am real.

My daughters belong to a generation characterized by migration and globalization and I, like so many others, am hurt by the xenophobic madness that haunts our world and our time. None of these phenomena are new to humanity, they have been with us throughout the existence of homo sapiens and just like an individual’s identity, these concepts are multifaceted.

Take migration. What does this really mean? The definition is simple – “migration” refers to any long-term movement and is made up of the two concepts of “emigration”, which is the act of leaving one place and “immigration” referring to arrival to another place. However, the nuances make everything confusing – for example a concept like ‘forced migration’, which is used to label phenomena like slavery abroad, deportation to imprisonment and forced labor, trafficking, persecution. political or religious, exile, expatriation and other abuses that have shaped our current world.

There is a gray area between “forced” and “voluntary” migration, that is, when people themselves have chosen to move from one country to another, or from one region to another. country to country. However, when we talk about “voluntary” migration, we often forget that children are forced to move with their parents or are left behind, while women often have to “choose” to comply with their spouse’s wishes.

In this “gray” area, we also find choices to leave an area characterized by war or persecution because of political affiliations, religion, race, sexual orientation, freedom of expression and a multitude of other discriminatory realities.

The so-called “pull” and “push” factors are applied to the choices to migrate which are based on economic reasoning; a search for a better life and greater opportunities. This effort of the poor to obtain better living conditions is regularly and consciously simplified and abused by populist politicians, who define “economic immigrants” and especially those labeled as “illegal”, as lazy “parasites” or criminals with l intention to benefit from forced labor. “decent” nationals “born and raised in the country”.

Among these so-called “parasites”, chauvinists tend to include children and descendants of migrants, who did not choose their fate, as well as the millions of people who fled troubled countries. origin caused by interventions from the same countries they are trying to enter; like France whose involvement has caused misery in places like Algeria and Vietnam, Italy in Libya, Ethiopia and Somalia, Belgium in the Congo, Portugal in Angola and Mozambique, and United States in Latin America, Vietnam, Cambodia and the Philippines, to name just a few examples. At the same time, the wealthy and privileged who avoid paying taxes and seek pleasure are welcomed with open arms all over the world.

COVID-19 is currently accentuating the discrimination of marginalized, dispossessed, persecuted and desperate people, often described as the initiators and propagators of a deadly disease which is in fact a global phenomenon, of which we humans are jointly guilty. COVID-19 is a disease that affects us all, regardless of origin, race, class and wealth.

Hopefully this global scourge could teach us to consider our little vital planet as a closed universe, which sustains our entire existence. As a result, it all depends on our mutual respect and concern for each living organism and its unique habitat. Such awareness could help us understand that we are responsible for the life of every inhabitant of this planet, regardless of who he / she is and where he / she lives. As the Swedish poet Bengt Lidner wrote in 1783:

“Among the mountains of Novaya Zemblas, in the scorched valleys of Ceylon, wherever a wretch lives, he is my friend, my brother.

Ahmad, Dohra (ed.) (2019) The Penguin Book of Migration Literature. London: Penguin Classics. Ellison, Ralph (2016) Invisible Man. London: Penguin Classics. Howard Griffin, John (1996) Black like me. New York: Bookmark.

Jan Lundius holds a doctorate. on the History of Religion at Lund University and has been a development expert, researcher and advisor to Sida, UNESCO, FAO and other international organizations.

