Ida’s deaths increase by 11 in New Orleans; Louisiana Toll Now 26 – Times of India
HOUMA, LA: The death toll in Louisiana from Hurricane Ida rose to 26 on Wednesday, after health officials reported 11 more deaths in New Orleans, mostly of elderly people who perished from the heat. The announcement was grim news amid signs the city was returning to normal with power almost fully restored and a nighttime curfew lifted.
As New Orleans generally recovered from the storm, hundreds of thousands of people outside the city remained without power and some of the hardest hit areas still had no water. In southeast Louisiana, 250,000 students were unable to return to class 10 days after Ida roared ashore in winds of 240 km / h.
The last deaths attributed to Ida occurred between August 30 and Monday, but were confirmed to be storm-related by the Orléans Parish Coroner, on Louisiana Department of Health said in a statement. Nine of New Orleans’ deaths – people aged 64 to 79 – were due to “excessive heat during a prolonged power outage,” while the other two were due to carbon monoxide poisoning, the department said.
More than a million people were left without power, including the entire city of New Orleans, when Ida struck on August 29. statethe largest electricity company in, Entergy, said he expected electricity in the city to be restored to 90% by Wednesday evening.
Meanwhile, the New Orleans Police Department and Mayor LaToya Cantrell lifted the 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew they imposed two days after the hurricane hit.
In New Orleans and southeast Louisiana, families are still waiting to know when their children can return to school, as districts assess the damage caused by hurricanes. Prior to Ida, schools around Louisiana were open despite widespread cases of Covid-19, albeit under a statewide mask mandate for all indoor locations.
“We need to bring these kids back with us as soon as possible,” said Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley.
In New Orleans, school principal Henderson Lewis Jr. said the damage to schools appeared to be mostly minimal, but power needs to be restored to all buildings, and teachers, staff and families must return to the city to restart schools.
“Now more than ever, our children should enjoy the comforts of structured and routine daily schooling,” Lewis said in a statement Wednesday. “So let’s unite to reopen our schools quickly and safely.”
Lewis said he expects classes for some to resume as early as next week and all students will be back a week after that.
No school reopening estimate has been provided for the five parishes hardest hit by Hurricane Ida, which are home to approximately 320,000 people: Terrebonne, Lafourche, St James, St Charles and St John the Baptist. In those parishes, 96% of utility customers were still without power on Wednesday.
Bucket trucks and heavy equipment were everywhere, but the job of linemen was daunting. Fallen utility poles and loose or broken lines were still evident on long stretches of US Highway 90 in St Charles Parish. Heavy equipment trucks could be seen hauling new poles around the area.
Further south, in the parish town of Terrebonne de Houma, trucks with linemen were on all the streets, and as the day wore on there were signs of progress: the traffic lights were on. started to flash, although sporadically, on Big Caillou road in the early afternoon.
Linemen also worked south of Houma, in the countryside of Terrebonne, along the Bayou Grand Caillou. But a lot of houses weren’t able to connect. Coy Verdin was staying with his son in Houma. The house the 52-year-old fisherman shares with his wife, Pamela, near the bayou was a soggy, smelly mess, almost destroyed by the storm.
“All the ceilings have fallen. You can see the daylight through the roof,” Verdin said. “All we have is basically a shell.”
Ida has scattered most of her 200 crab traps in unknown areas. “The only thing I have left is my boat and some of my commercial fishing rigs,” he said.
The St John the Baptist Parish School System website said all schools and offices will be closed “until further notice.” Lafourche Parish Schools Superintendent Jarod Martin has indicated a “long and wide road to recovery” on this school system’s website, with no timeline for a return in sight.
“Until power is restored to our facilities and we are able to obtain further information regarding the damage to the infrastructure of our schools, we are unable to provide an estimated date for a return to in-person learning, “said the audience at St James’s Parish. school system said in an update released Wednesday.
Across the state, about 342,000 homes and businesses went without power on Wednesday, according to the Louisiana Public Service Commission.
Access to fuel also remained difficult, with the GasBuddy.com website reporting that about 48% of gas stations in Baton Rouge did not have gasoline. About 56% of New Orleans stations were also dry.
About 44,000 people were still without running water in Louisiana, the state health service reported. That’s significantly lower than the hundreds of thousands who had no water immediately after Ida landed. Yet more than 570,000 people have been ordered to boil their water for their safety.
In many neighborhoods, houses remain uninhabitable. About 3,200 people are in mass shelters around Louisiana while another 25,000 people whose homes were damaged remain in hotel rooms across the Federal Emergency Management Agencytransitional accommodation program.
The Louisiana Secretary of State announced that the fall election would be postponed for more than a month due to the storm.
In addition to the death and destruction caused by Ida in Louisiana, the remnants of the storm caused historic flooding, record rains and tornadoes from Virginia to Massachusetts, killing at least 50 other people.
