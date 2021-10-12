ICJ dismisses Kenya case in maritime border dispute with Somalia

The disputed part of the Indian Ocean is said to be rich in oil and gas

The UN’s highest court has ruled largely in favor of Somalia in its long-standing dispute with Kenya over their maritime border.

Kenya rejected the decision “in its entirety” before accusing the International Court of Justice of bias.

The case involved a 38,000 square mile (100,000 square km) triangle in the Indian Ocean that is believed to be rich in oil and gas.

The dispute was at the heart of a diplomatic row between the neighbors.

In a tweet, Somali Information Minister Osman Dubbe praised the decision and congratulated the Somalis for returning to their territory.

For the past four decades, Kenya has said its sea border runs in a straight line east of where the two countries meet on the coast.

Somalia, however, argued in court that the maritime border in the Indian Ocean should follow the same direction as its land border.

Somalia had also argued that Kenya had violated its sovereignty by operating in its territorial waters and demanded reparations.

The judges rejected this argument, however.

The panel of 14 judges sitting in The Hague said Kenya had failed to prove that Somalia had previously accepted its claimed border.

Instead, they drew a new line that split the disputed area in half.

Kenya refused to recognize the jurisdiction of the ICJ. And since the court has no way of enforcing its decisions, we don’t know what will happen next.

In a statement, President Uhuru Kenyatta said the decision “would strain relations between the two countries”.

In 2009, the two countries agreed in a memorandum of understanding, backed by the UN, to settle the border dispute through negotiation.

But five years later, Somalia said the talks had failed and they had gone to the ICJ instead.

Before the judgment was handed down, Somali Deputy Prime Minister Mahdi Mohamed Guled told the BBC that his country “believed in a rules-based system … that’s why we came to court.”

The tribunal is supposed to be the final arbiter in disputes between nations.

Now that Kenya has rejected the decision, the matter could be taken to the UN Security Council, reports BBC Anna Holligan of The Hague.

Analysis, by Ferdinand Omondi, BBC News, Nairobi

Neither country wanted this judgment, but Somalia is happier.

After all, he got a lot of what he claimed and Kenya didn’t want to give up anything at all.

The Somali Minister of Information captured the mood with his congratulatory tweet.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s Foreign Ministry has told me it stands by last week’s statement that it does not recognize the court’s judgment.

The questions now focus on the sequel – and who can execute the judgment?

Kenya has indicated that it is ready to go to war to defend its territory – a naval base near the disputed area has recently been turned into a full-fledged military base.

Somalia does not have a navy. But he has friends.

Conflict is not the first option, however.

Plan another round of talks or a diplomatic showdown. Or both.

Kenya argued unsuccessfully that the ICJ should not be involved because the 2009 MoU was binding.

Then, in March, he refused to participate in the hearings after asking for a deadline to brief a new legal team.

She also opposed the presence on the ICJ panel of a Somali judge, saying he should recuse himself.

The Kenyan government last week called the case a “flawed judicial process”. He added that there was an “inherent bias” and that the tribunal was not an appropriate way to resolve the dispute.