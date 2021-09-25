Icelanders vote in volatile elections with climate in mind

REYKJAVIK, Iceland – Icelanders voted on Saturday in a general election dominated by climate change, with an unprecedented number of political parties likely to win parliamentary seats.

Polls suggest there will be no outright winner, sparking complex negotiations to build a coalition government.

A record nine parties could cross the 5% threshold required to qualify for seats in the Icelandic parliament, the Althing. Successful parties include the Socialist Party, which promises to shorten the working week and nationalize the Icelandic fishing industry.

A high turnout is expected, as a fifth of eligible voters have already voted by mail.

Climate change is a major concern of voters in Iceland, a volcanic island nation dotted with glaciers of about 350,000 people in the North Atlantic.