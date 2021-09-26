World
Iceland elects first female-majority parliament – Times of India
REYKJAVIK: Iceland elected a female-majority parliament, a landmark for gender equality in the North Atlantic island nation, in a vote that saw centrist parties achieve the biggest gains.
After all the votes were counted on Sunday, the candidates held 33 seats in the 63-seat Icelandic parliament, the Althing. The three parties of the outgoing coalition government led by the Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir won a total of 37 seats in Saturday’s vote, two more than in the last election, and looked likely to stay in power.
The milestone for women comes despite a poor result for left-wing parties, where women candidates are more often in the lead.
Professor of Politics Silja Bara Omarsdottir said the gender quotas implemented by left-wing parties over the past decade had succeeded in setting a new standard in the Icelandic political spectrum.
“It is no longer acceptable to ignore gender equality when selecting candidates,” she said.
Opinion polls had suggested a victory for left-wing parties in the unpredictable election, which saw 10 parties competing for seats. But the center-right Independence Party won the largest share of the vote, winning 16 seats, including seven held by women. The centrist Progressive party celebrated the biggest win, winning 13 seats, five more than last time.
Prior to the elections, the two parties formed Iceland’s tripartite coalition government, along with Jakobsdottir’s left-wing Green Party. His party lost several seats, but retained eight, beating polls’ forecasts.
The three ruling parties have not announced whether they will work together for another term, but given the strong support from voters, it seems likely. It will take days, if not weeks, for a new government to be formed and announced.
Climate change had been high on the electoral agenda in Iceland, a volcanic island nation dotted with glaciers of about 350,000 people in the North Atlantic. An unusually hot summer by Icelandic standards – with 59 days of temperatures above 20 degrees Celsius (68 F) – and shrinking glaciers helped boost global warming on the political agenda.
But that doesn’t appear to have translated into increased support for any of the four left-wing parties that campaigned to cut carbon emissions more than what Iceland pledged under the ‘Paris Climate Agreement.
Among the new members of parliament are the oldest and youngest lawmakers to ever sit in Iceland: the co-owner of a 72-year-old burger Tomas tomasson and Lenya Run Karim, 21-year-old law student, daughter of Kurdish immigrants from the opposition Pirate party.
“I want to improve the Icelandic treatment of refugees and asylum seekers,” she told The Associated Press, pledging to stand up for young people in parliament. “Our ideas need to be heard more.”
After all the votes were counted on Sunday, the candidates held 33 seats in the 63-seat Icelandic parliament, the Althing. The three parties of the outgoing coalition government led by the Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir won a total of 37 seats in Saturday’s vote, two more than in the last election, and looked likely to stay in power.
The milestone for women comes despite a poor result for left-wing parties, where women candidates are more often in the lead.
Professor of Politics Silja Bara Omarsdottir said the gender quotas implemented by left-wing parties over the past decade had succeeded in setting a new standard in the Icelandic political spectrum.
“It is no longer acceptable to ignore gender equality when selecting candidates,” she said.
Opinion polls had suggested a victory for left-wing parties in the unpredictable election, which saw 10 parties competing for seats. But the center-right Independence Party won the largest share of the vote, winning 16 seats, including seven held by women. The centrist Progressive party celebrated the biggest win, winning 13 seats, five more than last time.
Prior to the elections, the two parties formed Iceland’s tripartite coalition government, along with Jakobsdottir’s left-wing Green Party. His party lost several seats, but retained eight, beating polls’ forecasts.
The three ruling parties have not announced whether they will work together for another term, but given the strong support from voters, it seems likely. It will take days, if not weeks, for a new government to be formed and announced.
Climate change had been high on the electoral agenda in Iceland, a volcanic island nation dotted with glaciers of about 350,000 people in the North Atlantic. An unusually hot summer by Icelandic standards – with 59 days of temperatures above 20 degrees Celsius (68 F) – and shrinking glaciers helped boost global warming on the political agenda.
But that doesn’t appear to have translated into increased support for any of the four left-wing parties that campaigned to cut carbon emissions more than what Iceland pledged under the ‘Paris Climate Agreement.
Among the new members of parliament are the oldest and youngest lawmakers to ever sit in Iceland: the co-owner of a 72-year-old burger Tomas tomasson and Lenya Run Karim, 21-year-old law student, daughter of Kurdish immigrants from the opposition Pirate party.
“I want to improve the Icelandic treatment of refugees and asylum seekers,” she told The Associated Press, pledging to stand up for young people in parliament. “Our ideas need to be heard more.”