Icebreaker leaves Australia after 150 trips to Antarctica

HOBART, Australia (AP) – The giant orange icebreaker Aurora Australis last left Australia on Saturday after more than 150 trips to Antarctica. Next stop: a shipyard in Dubai, where it will be refurbished and rented or sold.

The Australian Antarctic Division announced earlier this year that after 30 years of sailing to the frozen continent for research and to support Australian bases in Antarctica, the Aurora Australis would be replaced by a larger ship.

The 95-meter (312-foot) Aurora Australis was built in Newcastle north of Sydney and launched in September 1989. It made its maiden voyage to Heard Island, an outer Australian territory in Antarctica, in 1990.

It has since transported searchers, essential food and fuel supplies, and has been involved in several rescues.

Sean Lawrence, a sailor for 14 years on the ship, planned to toast the icebreaker with a beer from his house south of Hobart as he watched him leave the River Derwent.

“You form a bond when you are isolated and working in extreme conditions,” he says. “To suddenly make it leave your life, it leaves a hole.”

Lawrence was aboard the Aurora Australis when it ran aground near Mawson Station in Antarctica during a blizzard in 2016. It was stranded for several days after a mooring line came loose.

“(It was) extreme conditions, but we saw the way people got down to business and got the job done,” Lawrence said.

In December 2013, he transported 52 people from the MV Akademik Shokalskiy to safety after the Russian ship ran aground in thick ice.

At 6 a.m. on Saturday, dozens of people gathered on the quayside to say a final farewell to the ship, with many saying the ship had become a central feature of the city and the island state.

The Aurora Australis will be replaced by the $ 398 million RSV Nuyina, named after an indigenous Tasmanian word for southern lights.

The new ship, currently undergoing sea trials in Europe after some construction delays, is expected to be in Hobart by the middle of next year.

It will carry up to 117 crew and passengers, 1,200 metric tonnes of cargo and nearly 2 million liters (500,000 gallons) of fuel, far more than the Aurora Australis, which completed its final voyage of supply to Antarctica in March.