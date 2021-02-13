ICE Almost Free Sex Abuse Convicts Despite Biden Memo

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – U.S. Immigration and Customs Police were ready to release three men convicted of child sex offenses, Texas officials said in an apparent misapplication by authorities of the administration guidelines of President Joe Biden.

The three have not been released after discussions in recent weeks between the state prison system and immigration authorities. But the continued detention process raised concerns that the ICE was refusing to detain convicts contrary to immigration law, officials said.

ICE has dropped “detention” requests against 26 people in Texas in recent weeks, said Jason Clark, chief of staff for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Immigration authorities issue detainees to local or state law enforcement agencies holding someone potentially in the United States illegally. When someone in the United States is illegally serving their sentence for a felony, ICE may seek to detain them.

In previous years, including under the administrations of Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the ICE has not abandoned as many inmates from the Texas prison system in a year, Clark said.

Most of the 26 people were convicted of drug or impaired driving charges, according to state records obtained by the Associated Press. But two were convicted of sexually assaulting a teenager and a third was convicted of indecency with a child.

“Our concern is that you have people who have offenses in which we believe they would pose a threat to public safety,” Clark said. “And so dropping the detainee, in turn, threatens public safety and we expressed that to immigration officials.

On Biden’s first day in office, the Department of Homeland Security issued a memorandum directing immigration agencies to focus their enforcement efforts on three categories: threats to national security, threats to security public and immigrants who entered the United States illegally on or after November 1. The memorandum deviated from the practice under the Trump administration, in which immigration agencies had wide latitude over who to arrest, detain and deport.

But those convicted of sexual offenses against minors are still eligible for execution. The memorandum defines threats to public safety as incarcerated persons “who have been convicted of an ‘aggravated crime'” as defined by a specific section of the immigration law. This section begins with: “The term aggravated crime means … murder, rape or sexual abuse of a minor.”

Steve Yale-Loehr, professor of immigration law at Cornell University, said a conviction for sexual abuse of a minor would normally be characterized as an “aggravated felony” and that “these people remain priorities for control of immigration ”.

News of the imminent release of one of the men led Texas Governor Greg Abbott to tweet on February 5 that “Biden’s immigration policies threaten security in Texas.” The widely shared message from the Republican governor alleged that a prisoner convicted of child sexual abuse should have been transferred to ICE custody, but “Biden is releasing him to our community.”

The man Abbott was referring to, Jose Lara-Lopez, was transferred directly from the state prison system to ICE on Tuesday. He pleaded guilty two years ago in Houston to sexually assaulting a teenager.

A spokesperson for Abbott said in a statement, “Last Friday the governor was alerted to ICE’s intention not to keep an ICE inmate under federal law. We are pleased that ICE has decided to change course and prioritize the safety of our communities and the laws of our country.

Juan Marroquin Vega, convicted of indecency with a child, has also been transferred to immigration custody, Texas officials said. Luis Manuel Almanza, who was convicted of sexually assaulting a teenager, had his parole approval revoked after ICE dumped the inmate against him, and is now expected to remain in jail for at least a year, according to the state.

The ICE declined to comment on Friday whether it initially dumped inmates on the men convicted of sex crimes. In a statement, the agency said it “makes arrest and custody decisions on a case-by-case basis, based on all of the circumstances and does so in accordance with federal law and government policy. ‘agency”.

Civil rights groups have criticized the use of detainees as a violation of due process rights and noted that the ICE has sometimes wrongly placed detainees on US citizens. The Texas Republican-led legislature passed a law in 2017 requiring local and state law enforcement to comply with inmate demands.

The ICE’s implementation of Biden’s new guidelines affects criminal cases elsewhere. A Colorado judge ruled on Friday not to drop charges against a mentally disturbed Dane accused of starting a large forest fire in 2018, turning the tide. after a prosecutor said the man would not be deported if released from prison.

Enforcement of the memorandum appears uneven across the country, with immigration lawyers in other states reporting that the ICE has refused to release immigrants who lawyers say should be newly allowed to be released.

Former Trump administration officials and some within the ICE have opposed Biden’s approach to immigration. An agent from the local ICE office in Houston, who was involved in Lara-Lopez’s case, wrote last month in an email to Fox News for the first time that agents must stop all evictions and “Release them all, immediately”. This orientation was then retracted by a superior.

Texas successfully won a restraining order banning the Biden administration from enforcing a 100-day moratorium on evictions, which was also part of the same January 20 memo. The order of US District Judge Drew Tipton did not prevent the implementation of enforcement priorities.