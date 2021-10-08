ICC judges seek clarification from UN on who represents Afghanistan

Judges at the International Criminal Court said on Friday they asked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the ICC’s governing body to help them identify who represents Afghanistan to international bodies, Reuters reports.

Driving the news: The request comes after the ICC said on Friday it could not rule on a request by the court’s prosecutor to resume an investigation into alleged war crimes in Afghanistan.

“The claim cannot be judged legally without addressing the question of which entity actually constitutes the authorities of the Afghan state since August 15, 2021,” the ICC wrote on Friday, via Reuters.

The ICC has asked Guterres and the court’s governing body to determine which group formally governs Afghanistan from an international law perspective by November 8.

The United Nations has yet to determine who should represent Afghanistan at the UN after the rapid takeover of the country by the Taliban.

What they say : The judges in a written decision wrote: “For several reasons, including the rapid pace of relevant developments and the short time since they materialized, there is still a large margin of uncertainty as to the legal implications of these events, including for the purposes of international law and international relations ”, for PA.

