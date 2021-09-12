IAEA, Iran reach deal to avoid nuclear deal crisis

Tehran, Iran – The head of the UN nuclear watchdog and Iran’s nuclear chief have reached an agreement that will prevent another crisis from looming over the prospect of restoring the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), landed in Tehran on Saturday evening and met Mohammad Eslami, the new head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, on Sunday morning.

It was Grossi’s first trip to Tehran during the new administration of President Ebrahim Raisi, who appointed Eslami as the new nuclear chief on August 29.

Both sides called the meeting “constructive” and agreed they would continue discussions on the sidelines of the agency’s general conference in Vienna later this month.

They also agreed that Grossi would travel to Tehran soon to replace memory cards for the agency’s surveillance cameras, which will still be kept in Iran under a law passed by the outright Iranian parliament in December.

Iran has said since February that it will turn over the tapes to the agency only after a deal is reached in Vienna that will lift unilateral US sanctions.

“What matters to us, and the agency also emphasizes this, is building trust,” Eslami said after the meeting.

Strong enrichment

The meeting came days after two new confidential IAEA reports were shared with the media, showing the agency’s concern over Iran’s nuclear program.

Reports say Iran has failed to cooperate adequately on the agency’s recording equipment, some of which may have been destroyed after an incident, as it resumes high uranium enrichment , and failed to provide a full explanation of nuclear material in several places.

Iran had doubled down after the reports, calling on the agency to maintain its independence and refrain from any political movement.

Censorship avoided

Grossi is expected to return to Vienna immediately, where he is expected to hold a press conference later on Sunday.

Sunday’s last-minute meeting was reportedly facilitated by Russia, which is not in favor of a resolution against Iran at the next IAEA Governing Council conference on Monday, as it could derail talks over the nuclear deal.

President Raisi warned earlier this month that censorship against Iran at the conference hosted by the Austrian capital could negatively affect a return to the negotiating table, to which Iran has not since returned. July 20, the date of the conclusion of the sixth round of talks.

A similar temporary technical agreement between Iran and the IAEA on surveillance in late February had also avoided a censorship scenario, led by the United States with European support, at the agency’s previous conference.

Raisi, who took office in early August, said he wanted to continue the Vienna talks, but would not engage in negotiations for the sake of negotiating.

Avoiding a resolution against Iran would anger opponents of the nuclear deal, especially Israel, which is lobbying against the reinstatement of the deal. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Sunday called for additional sanctions to be imposed on Iran to push it into a deal.

The nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was signed in 2015 by Iran, the United States, France, the United Kingdom, China and Russia. But the United States unilaterally abandoned it in 2018, imposing stiff sanctions.

In response to sanctions, attacks on its nuclear facilities and the assassination of a leading nuclear scientist, Iran has gradually stepped up its nuclear program and is now enriching uranium to 60%, its highest level. never reached.