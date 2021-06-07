IAEA chief: Iran did not answer questions about uranium discovery

VIENNA (AP) – Iran did not answer questions about the discovery of uranium particles at ancient undeclared sites in the country, the head of the UN nuclear watchdog said on Monday, calling on Tehran to provide information “without further delay”.

Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, urged Iran to seek answers at three sites dating back several years where inspections revealed traces of human-made uranium, suggesting that they were once linked to Iran’s nuclear program.

The question is distinct from ongoing negotiations aimed at bringing the United States back into the 2015 Iran nuclear deal with world powers.

Grossi said in March that Iran had agreed to sit down with international technical experts investigating the find, and said it hoped to “come up with a satisfactory result” when the board of directors met. IAEA in June.

But in comments Monday to the IAEA Board of Governors, Grossi said, “after many months, Iran has failed to provide the necessary explanations for the presence of particles of nuclear material at any of the three locations where the agency performed additional accesses “. He said Iran also failed to respond to questions about another undeclared location.

“Lack of progress in clarifying the agency’s questions regarding the accuracy and completeness of Iran’s guarantee statements seriously affects the agency’s ability to provide assurances on the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program “said Grossi.

“For the sake of objectivity, I must say that the Iranian government has reiterated its willingness to engage, cooperate and provide answers, but it has not done so so far,” he said. told reporters later. “So I hope that will change, but as we speak we have not had any concrete progress.”