“I know money talks sometimes. But the money must be clean ‘

Melbourne, Australia – Yusuf Hussein is an Australian citizen of Uyghur ethnicity who lives in the small town of Adelaide.

He and his five children spoke to his elderly parents every week, but since 2017 he can no longer contact them.

“Suddenly, [they] disappeared and none of them answered my phone, ”Hussein told Al Jazeera.

“They didn’t send me a message at all. I tried to send a message. None of them responded.

A recent Human Rights Watch report accuses the Chinese government of committing “crimes against humanityAgainst the predominantly Muslim Uyghurs in its western region of Xinjiang.

Crimes including imprisonment, forced labor, sexual violence, torture, murder and enforced disappearance.

Hussein believed his 85-year-old father, mother and siblings had been transferred to what he describes as a “concentration camp” – large-scale detention centers which the United Nations estimates could hold around a million Uyghurs.

The Chinese government calls these centers “education” camps that offer “”professional training“.

Victoria Uyghur Association President Alim Osman said in a recent parliamentary inquiry that around 5,000 Uyghurs live in Australia, of whom around 1,500 are believed to be in Adelaide, a city of 1.3 million people. inhabitants on the south coast.

Yusuf Hussein’s family members in Xinjiang province, whom he says he has not been able to contact since 2017 [Courtesy of Yusuf Hussein]

Many Uyghurs living in Australia have similar stories of loved ones detained or completely missing.

“No one can give us answers”

Marhaba Yakub Salay, 33, like Hussein, is also an Australian citizen of ethnic Uyghur living in Adelaide, having moved to the country in 2011.

Her older sister Mayila Yakufu is also currently imprisoned in Xinjiang for the second time.

When Yakufu was released after being first interned for 10 months in 2017, Salay spoke to her by phone for about 10 minutes.

During the conversation, Yakufu didn’t want to say where she had been.

“I was trying to ask him – where have you been for the past 10 months?” Salay told Al Jazeera.

“She didn’t say anything, but she said, ‘Don’t worry about us – the Chinese Communist Party [is] looks after us very well.

Salay believed his sister was not calling from her home, but from another location under government supervision.

It was the last time they spoke and in May 2019, Yakufu was arrested again.

According to an email from the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs (DFAT) – which Al Jazeera saw – Salay’s sister was arrested “on suspicion of terrorist financing”.

The charge, Salay explained, was based on money transferred by his sister to their parents, who also live in Adelaide.

This money, Salay told Al Jazeera, was not intended for terrorism, but for buying a house.

“We have all the evidence here,” Salay said. “This is black and white evidence – but the Chinese government still accuses my sister of supporting terrorism abroad. “

Salay believed such charges were fabricated by the Chinese government for the purpose of detaining his Uyghur sister, with the DFAT email indicating his sister would likely be held “in a traditional prison, rather than a re-education camp.” .

Almas Nizanidin also “disappeared” a loved one, an Australian Uyghur citizen.

In 2017, his wife Buzainafu Abudourexiti, who is now 29, was sentenced to seven years in prison for what he says was “without charge” and without “any evidence”.

Nizanidin had planned to return to China to help his wife migrate to Australia, where he has lived since 2009, but she was interned before he could do so, and he does not know her whereabouts.

“[The Chinese authorities] won’t tell me anything. They tell us ‘this is an order from superiors’, ”he told Al Jazeera.

“I have been everywhere [in China] and no one can give me the answers.

Mayila Yakufu, 44, was arrested for terrorist financing after sending money to her parents who live in Adelaide, Australia to buy a house [Courtesy of Marhaba Yakub Salay]

Nizanidin said his mother, a 55-year-old math teacher, was also arrested and sent to a detention center for more than two years.

She was finally released last year, but Nizanidin said that although he has since spoken with his mother on the phone, she would not say anything about her experience.

“She’s shocked, she’s scared. It doesn’t mean anything, ”he said.

“She was like, ‘Shut up, shut up. Just do your own business – don’t say anything against the Chinese government.’ “

Hussein, Salay and Nizanidin all told Al Jazeera that the Australian Federal Government has supported investigations into what happened to their loved ones.

In another case, Australia was finally able to bring the wife of another Uyghur, Sadam Abdusalam, back home in December 2020. He had campaigned tirelessly so that his family can be reunited.

However, Nizanidin said the Australian government is moving cautiously on the issue of Uyghur disappearances and detention due to its close economic trade relationship with China.

This is a sentiment shared by Salay.

“I know money talks sometimes. But the money has to be clean, right? she told Al Jazeera.

Commercial weight

China is Australia’s largest trading partner, accounting for A $ 168 billion ($ 128.6 billion) in exports in 2019-2020, equivalent to one-third of all global trade. ‘Australia.

In recent times, that trade relationship has become increasingly frayed, exacerbated by Australia’s call for an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus in China, and allegations of forced labor among Chinese companies in Xinjiang have brought the Australia’s trade agreements on closer examination.

In late 2020, a report emerged indicating that the government of Victoria – Australia’s second most populous state – had dealings with a Chinese railway company linked to Uyghur forced labor.

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) report, Uyghurs For Sale, identified 82 foreign and Chinese companies “potentially benefiting directly or indirectly from the use of Uyghur workers outside Xinjiang through abusive transfer programs. workforce in 2019 ”.

Companies identified in the report include CRRC, which ASPI says is part of a two billion Australian dollars ($ 1.5 billion) contract to build 65 trains for the Victorian government.

In a statement to Al Jazeera, a spokesperson said the Victorian government was “deeply concerned about allegations of forced labor associated” with companies linked to the Victoria train project.

The statement added that the government has received “repeated assurances from manufacturers that there is no evidence of forced labor in their supply chains.”

Almas Nizanidin with his wife Buzainafu Abudourexiti, detained since 2017. He has had no contact with her since [Courtesy of Almas Nizanidin]

Despite calls from the opposition to provide evidence of such assurances, none have yet been offered.

Instead, opposition Transport Minister David Davis took the drastic step of obtaining such evidence through a civilian court process.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Davis admitted that it was “notoriously difficult to search a supply chain” for evidence of forced labor.

However, he also stated that “if the minister has received the assurance [that Uighur forced labour was not being used] we want to see what that assurance is ”and we asked why the government“ fought bitterly ”to withhold such evidence.

With the governments of the European Union, United Kingdom, United States and Canada, all lobby China recently for its treatment of the Uyghur minority, Hussein, Salay and Nizanidin all think the Australian government should follow suit.

“The Australian government can recognize this is genocide and pressure the Chinese government to release my sister,” Salay said.

For them three, the stake is simple and human: three Australian citizens remain out of contact with their relatives.

“I have to talk to my wife,” Salay said. “I just want to find my family. “

The pain of this separation was further exacerbated during the recent Eid.

“Today is our Eid day and we used to call them and talk to [our family]”Hussein told Al Jazeera.

“But we are crying. Even my children – our eldest is 11 – she also asks, “Where is my grandfather? Where is my grandmother? “