‘I felt hurt’: EU’s von der Leyen accuses sexism of ‘sofagate’

The President of the European Commission said the diplomatic blunder shows the need for Turkey and EU member states to tackle sexism.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said a blatant diplomatic blunder at a meeting with the Turkish president made her feel hurt and lonely, and claimed she was simply treated badly because she was a woman.

The scandal known as “sofagate” took place on April 6, when von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara for talks aimed at facilitating relations between the European Union and Turkey.

But only two chairs were placed in front of the EU and Turkish flags for the three leaders.

Michel was quick to take the lone chair sitting next to Erdogan, relegating the visibly bored von der Leyen to a sofa away from his male counterparts.

Before finally taking a seat on the sofa, von der Leyen looked at the seated men, expressing concern.

Much of the commentary on the case has focused on Erdogan’s diplomatic misstep in failing to provide von der Leyen with a chair.

“I am the first woman to be President of the European Commission. I am the President of the European Commission and this is how I expected to be treated when I visited Turkey two weeks ago. Like a committee chairman, but I wasn’t, ”von der Leyen told EU lawmakers ahead of a parliamentary debate on EU-Turkey relations.

Von der Leyen, who has not publicly blamed either Erdogan or Michel, said she did not see a shortage of chairpersons in other similar meetings in the past.

“I felt hurt and I felt alone, as a woman and as a European. Because it’s not about seating arrangements or protocol. It goes to the heart of who we are, ”she said.

‘Sofagate’ is all the rage

The apparent protocol incident at the Turkish presidential palace has led to debates over Ankara’s attitude towards women and the EU, sexism in Brussels and internal political feuds between the institutions of the bloc.

Turkey insisted that the EU’s protocol requests were implemented, but the European Council’s chief of protocol said his team did not have access, during their preparatory inspection, to the room where the incident has occurred.

Monday, Michel apologized. He said he should have given up his seat, but feared triggering a wider diplomatic incident, especially given the poor state of relations between Turkey and the 27-nation bloc.

Von der Leyen said luckily cameras were present at the meeting and the footage made headlines around the world, but warned that many women’s experiences of discrimination were not being recorded.

She added that respect for women’s rights must be “a precondition for resuming dialogue with Turkey” and that Europe itself must do better in this regard.

In March, Ankara was criticized for withdrawal of the Istanbul Convention, a treaty on the prevention of violence against women.

But as von der Leyen noted, several EU members have yet to ratify the treaty.

“And others are considering quitting smoking. This is not acceptable, ”she said, warning that she would try to find a way for the EU itself to accede to the convention despite resistance from some members.