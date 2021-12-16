“I cannot escape”: new abuses alleged in Ethiopian Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) – New testimonies allege that thousands of Tigrayans have been forcibly evicted, detained or killed in one of the most inaccessible areas of Ethiopia’s one-year war in the latest wave of abuse with machetes, guns and knives.

Following a report By the Associated Press earlier last month citing people who fled, Thursday’s joint statement by Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International is based on interviews with more than 30 witnesses and relatives. It precedes a Friday session of the UN Human Rights Council on Ethiopia, whose government opposes what it sees as Western interference in the war that has killed dozens of thousands of people.

“They said they would not be responsible for the beatings and murders that would happen to us if we did not go,” a witness told the PA late last month, claiming that even people who are partly Tigrayans like him are targeted. Like others, he spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal.

“I can’t escape anywhere,” he said, noting the many checkpoints surrounding the western Tigray region. “There is no way out of this trap.”

Ethnic Tigrayans have been targeted throughout the conflict as Ethiopian and allied forces clash with Tigrayan fighters who long dominated the national government before Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office three years ago. Some of the worst abuses have been reported in the Western tiger region, which was occupied by authorities and fighters from the neighboring Amhara region and soldiers from neighboring Eritrea.

The latest alleged abuses appear to be linked to the recent momentum of Tigray forces, which the Ethiopian government says has waned after the Prime Minister, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and former soldier, went to the front himself. Witnesses told the PA that authorities in West Tigray warned at public meetings against supporting Tigray fighters.

New joint statement from Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International says Amhara security forces are responsible for latest wave of deportations, detentions and killings, and warns Tigrayans in detention are “in danger serious ”. He says security forces have systematically rounded up Tigrayans in the communities of Humera, Adebay and Rawyan, separating families and expelling women and children.

“They separated the old from the young, took their money and other goods. … The old people, the parents were loaded in big trucks (going) towards the east. They let them go with nothing, while the young people stayed behind, ”a witness in Rawyan told human rights groups. In Humera, witnesses described seeing as many as 20 trucks carrying people. We do not often know where they are taken.

“They said they would send pure Tigrayans first, then send half Tigrayans,” a resident of West Tigray told the AP.

“Tigrayans are disappearing all the time these days,” a resident of Humera told the AP. “There is no way of knowing who took them, or where they are being kept or whether they are alive or not.” He said different detention centers are run by Ethiopian, Eritrean and Amhara forces.

Amhara region spokesperson Gizachew Muluneh and Abiy spokesperson Billene Seyoum did not immediately comment.

The United Nations has estimated that 20,000 people were recently expelled from western Tigray, most of them women, children and the elderly. The UN has said more than a million people have been displaced since the war began in November 2020.

But not all can leave. Witnesses have claimed hundreds if not thousands of Tigrayans are being held in makeshift and overcrowded detention centers in western Tigray, with some thousands held elsewhere in Ethiopia amid suspicion fueled by hate speech some senior government officials. The government said it was targeting Tigray forces only.

A detainee in Humera told human rights groups he escaped last month while loading the bodies of other detainees onto a tractor, and claimed he knew at least 30 people who died in prison.

“They couldn’t stand the torture, which is why they were dying,” he said. Witnesses described beatings with rifle butts and electric wires as well as the refusal of food and medicine.

Witnesses told the PA and human rights groups that people trying to flee the roundups in Adebay were attacked and killed, while Amhara fighters searched house to house with axes. “The whole town smelled” of corpses, one man said.

Human rights groups call on the Ethiopian authorities to end attacks on civilians and immediately grant aid groups access to western Tigray. They also call on the United Nations Human Rights Council to establish an independent mechanism to investigate abuses of war, including by Tigray forces, and urge the United Nations Security Council to list Ethiopia on its official agenda.

“The global paralysis of the armed conflict in Ethiopia has encouraged perpetrators of human rights violations to act with impunity and left communities at risk of feeling abandoned,” said Laetitia Bader of Human Rights Watch.

