World
‘I am the leader you searched for’: Prez Gotabaya Rajapaksa tells Lankans on independence day – Times of India
COLOMBO: President Gotabaya rajapaksa thursday says Sri Lankan that he was the leader they were looking for and openly flaunted his strong Sinhala-Buddhist roots to say he was the perfect man to hold the highest office in the country.
Address the nation on the occasion of Sri Lanka73rd Independence Day, Rajapaksa said, “I am a Sinhala Buddhist leader and I will never hesitate to say so. I rule this country in accordance with Buddhist teachings.”
In his traditional president’s speech, Rajapaksa, 71, said: “I am the leader you have been looking for.” Sri Lanka gained independence from British rule on February 4, 1948.
“As part of the Buddhist philosophical tradition of peaceful coexistence that respects all religions and ethnicities, every person in this country, regardless of their ethnic or religious identity, has the right to enjoy freedom as equality in the the nation’s legal framework, ”the president said.
Rajapaksa split into “treacherous elements” to unite to “rally national and foreign forces against the rulers who support the indigenous way of life”.
“Every citizen who lives in this country has equal rights. We reject any effort to divide our citizens on the basis of ethnic or religious reasons,” Rajapaksa said.
The official Independence Day ceremony featured only the Sinhala version of the national anthem, although the Tamil version of the national anthem is constitutionally accepted.
The Tamil version was sung in 2016 for the first time. However, since 2019, the practice has been dissolved.
The powerful Rajapaksa family has long held key positions in Sri Lankan politics. Gotabaya’s brother, Mahinda rajapaksa, is a dual prime minister and served as president for 10 years.
Mahinda, a lawyer turned politician, was Prime Minister for a brief period in 2018 and then resumed office in November 2019. He was again sworn in as Prime Minister in August 2020. Mahinda was previously the country’s president from leaving from 2005. -2015. He also became Sri Lanka’s youngest parliamentarian in 1970 at the age of 24.
The current president, Gotabaya, came to power in 2019. He was previously secretary of the Ministry of Defense and Urban Development. He led the Sri Lankan armed forces to the military defeat of the Tamil Tigers, which ended the bloody civil war in 2009.
Address the nation on the occasion of Sri Lanka73rd Independence Day, Rajapaksa said, “I am a Sinhala Buddhist leader and I will never hesitate to say so. I rule this country in accordance with Buddhist teachings.”
In his traditional president’s speech, Rajapaksa, 71, said: “I am the leader you have been looking for.” Sri Lanka gained independence from British rule on February 4, 1948.
“As part of the Buddhist philosophical tradition of peaceful coexistence that respects all religions and ethnicities, every person in this country, regardless of their ethnic or religious identity, has the right to enjoy freedom as equality in the the nation’s legal framework, ”the president said.
Rajapaksa split into “treacherous elements” to unite to “rally national and foreign forces against the rulers who support the indigenous way of life”.
“Every citizen who lives in this country has equal rights. We reject any effort to divide our citizens on the basis of ethnic or religious reasons,” Rajapaksa said.
The official Independence Day ceremony featured only the Sinhala version of the national anthem, although the Tamil version of the national anthem is constitutionally accepted.
The Tamil version was sung in 2016 for the first time. However, since 2019, the practice has been dissolved.
The powerful Rajapaksa family has long held key positions in Sri Lankan politics. Gotabaya’s brother, Mahinda rajapaksa, is a dual prime minister and served as president for 10 years.
Mahinda, a lawyer turned politician, was Prime Minister for a brief period in 2018 and then resumed office in November 2019. He was again sworn in as Prime Minister in August 2020. Mahinda was previously the country’s president from leaving from 2005. -2015. He also became Sri Lanka’s youngest parliamentarian in 1970 at the age of 24.
The current president, Gotabaya, came to power in 2019. He was previously secretary of the Ministry of Defense and Urban Development. He led the Sri Lankan armed forces to the military defeat of the Tamil Tigers, which ended the bloody civil war in 2009.
Source link