“I am crying, it’s true, but we cannot let the country go astray”: the president’s widow speaks.

In her first public comments since the assassination of her husband, Martine Moïse, wife of President Jovenel Moïse of Haiti, urged people to continue her “fight” in a country long plagued by gang violence and now plunged into a deep institutional crisis.

Ms Moïse was also shot dead in last week’s attack on the couple’s residence and was taken to a Miami hospital for treatment. Haitian authorities said she was out of danger and in stable condition.

In an audio recording posted on his Twitter account On Saturday, Mrs. Moïse, speaking in Creole, declared: “I am alive thanks to God, but I lost my husband Jovenel Moïse.