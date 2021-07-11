“I am crying, it’s true, but we cannot let the country go astray”: the president’s widow speaks.
In her first public comments since the assassination of her husband, Martine Moïse, wife of President Jovenel Moïse of Haiti, urged people to continue her “fight” in a country long plagued by gang violence and now plunged into a deep institutional crisis.
Ms Moïse was also shot dead in last week’s attack on the couple’s residence and was taken to a Miami hospital for treatment. Haitian authorities said she was out of danger and in stable condition.
In an audio recording posted on his Twitter account On Saturday, Mrs. Moïse, speaking in Creole, declared: “I am alive thanks to God, but I lost my husband Jovenel Moïse.
She added: “In the blink of an eye, the mercenaries entered my house and riddled my husband with bullets.”
The woman speaking in the message was confirmed as Ms. Moïse by the Haitian Minister of Culture and Communications, Pradel Henriquez, according to Agence France-Presse.
Haitian authorities arrested at least 20 suspects in the attack. Eighteen were identified as Colombians and two as Haitian Americans.
Carl Henry Destin, a Haitian justice of the peace, said he found the president’s body lying on the ground at the foot of his bed, “bathed in blood”, with 12 bullet holes. Two of the presidential couple’s three children were present during the attack and hid together in a bathroom, Destin added.
“I cry, it’s true, but we cannot let the country go astray,” said Ms. Moïse, denouncing mercenaries “who want to assassinate the president’s dream, vision and ideas for the country.”
She did not say who could have sponsored the attack, but suggested that the perpetrators “do not want to see a transition in the country”.
The president, Ms. Moïse said, was fighting for “roads, water and electricity, the referendum and the elections scheduled for the end of the year.”
In his last year in office, Mr. Moïse faces growing protests, with much of Haiti’s political opposition and civil society believing his term should have ended in February. But Mr Moïse refused to resign and clung to power, ruling by decree as Parliament ceased to function and the the country sank deeper into gang violence.
Ms Moïse said her husband “always believed in institutions and stability,” and noted: “The battle he was fighting was not his, he was fighting for us. We must continue.
“We will not let the president die a second time,” she added.