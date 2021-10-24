World
Hurricane Rick heads for Mexico’s Pacific coast – Times of India
MEXICO CITY: Hurricane Rick headed for Mexico’s southern Pacific coast on Sunday and was expected to reach land by Monday morning.
The US National Hurricane Center said Rick had winds reaching 85 miles per hour (140 km / h) and should be hitting somewhere around the seaport of Lazaro Cardenas and the resort town of Zihuatanejo.
However, winds and rain from the hurricane could also affect the larger resort town of Acapulco to the East.
The hurricane was centered about 95 miles (155 kilometers) south of Zihuatanejo by mid-afternoon and was moving north at 5 mph (7 km / h).
The center warned that Rick could produce flash floods and mudslides over mountainous coastal terrain.
“During its passage over land, it will cause intense to torrential rains and possible mudslides and flooding, as well as an increase in the level of streams and rivers, in the states of Guerrero, Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco “Mexico said. National Water Commission said in a statement.
Lazaro Cardenas seaport said it has opened six emergency shelters for residents who may want to leave low-lying areas. Neighboring Guerrero state said rains and wind had already knocked down trees and damaged a road.
