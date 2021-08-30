World
Hurricane Ida: New Orleans vanishes as Ida floods Louisiana and Mississippi | World News – Times of India
NEW ORLEANS: Hurricane Ida turned into a tropical storm as its high winds slowed over the Mississippi on Monday, 16 hours after blowing the Louisiana coast as one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the Americas. Ida pushed so much water into the mouth of the Mississippi that it reversed the flow of the mighty river and blackened New Orleans, shutting off backup power for the city’s crucial pumping system.
Torrential rains continued to fall on Monday as the storm slowly moved north, with up to two feet (60cm) expected in places, and reports of flooded roads and houses mounted. Destructive winds and water have already had a catastrophic impact along Louisiana’s southeast coast, and potentially fatal river flooding has continued well inland, the National Hurricane Center said. .
Ida made landfall on the same day 16 years earlier than Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi, and its 150 mph (230 km / h) winds linked it to the fifth strongest hurricane to ever hit the continent. He has previously been blamed for a death, a person hit by a falling tree in Prairieville, outside Baton Rouge, deputies from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Sunday.
More than a million customers in Louisiana and Mississippi were without power, according to Power outage.US, which tracks outages nationwide, increasing their vulnerability to flooding and leaving them without air conditioning or refrigeration in the sweltering summer heat.
Entergy has confirmed that the only electricity in New Orleans comes from generators, the city’s Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness tweeted, citing “catastrophic transmission damage.” The system has improved a lot since Katrina, but Ida poses her biggest test since that disaster.
The 911 system in the parish of Orléans also experienced technical difficulties early Monday. Anyone in need of emergency assistance was advised to go to the nearest fire station or to the nearest officer, the New Orleans Emergency Communications Center tweeted.
Ida eventually reverted to a tropical storm 16 hours after making landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane. Its strongest wind was 60 mph (97 km / h) early Monday, and forecasters said it would weaken rapidly while pouring torrential rains over a large area. The storm was centered about 95 miles (155 kilometers) southwest of Jackson, Mississippi, moving north at 8 mph (13 km / h).
The rising ocean submerged the barrier island of Grand Isle, and the roofs of buildings around Port Fourchon exploded as Ida made landfall. The hurricane then swept through wetlands in southern Louisiana, swirled through the state’s petrochemical corridor, and threatened the more than 2 million people living in New Orleans and around Baton Rouge.
Officials said Ida escalated into an extremely powerful hurricane too quickly over the Gulf of Mexico to organize a mandatory evacuation of New Orleans’ 390,000 residents. Many did not have enough gas and money for hotel, transportation, or other resources to flee. Hospitals also had no choice but to fall back, relying on generators to keep COVID-19 patients alive.
In Baton Rouge, Robert Owens, 27, watched the sky over his neighborhood light up as transformers exploded all around him.
“Never in my life have I encountered something so major,” he said as giant gusts shook the windows of his house.
Significant flooding was reported Sunday night in LaPlace, a community adjacent to Lake Pontchartrain, New Orleans meteorologists said. Many took to social media, pleading for boat rescues as the water rose.
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said rescue teams would not be able to immediately help those stranded as the storm raged. And he warned his condition to prepare for potentially weeks of recovery.
“Many, many people are going to be tested in a way that we can only imagine today,” the governor said at a press conference on Sunday.
But he added: “There is always light after dark, and I can assure you that we will overcome that.”
In New Orleans, the wind tore the awnings and swayed the buildings and caused the water to overflow from Lake Pontchartrain. The Coast Guard office has received more than a dozen reports of escaped barges, Petty Officer Gabriel Wisdom said.
In Lafitte, about 55 kilometers south of New Orleans, a bulk barge struck a bridge, Jefferson Parish officials said. And U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Spokesman Ricky Boyette said engineers detected “negative flow” on the Mississippi River following a storm surge.
Ida was running in one of the most important industrial corridors in the country, home to a large number of petrochemical sites.
Louisiana’s Department of Environmental Quality has been in contact with more than 1,500 petroleum refineries, chemical plants and other sensitive facilities and will respond to any pollution leaks or reported oil spills, the spokesperson for the Department said. agency, Greg Langley.
Louisiana is also home to two nuclear power plants, one near New Orleans and another about 43 kilometers northwest of Baton Rouge.
Comparisons with the August 29, 2005, landing of Katrina weighed heavily on the residents. Katrina has been blamed for 1,800 deaths as she caused dike ruptures and catastrophic flooding in New Orleans. Faced with Ida more than a decade and a half later, officials pointed out that the city’s dike system had been significantly improved.
President Joe Biden said the nation was praying for those caught in the storm and would “put all its might behind the rescue and recovery efforts” once Ida passed. He said the Federal Emergency Management Agency will stay and help “as long as it takes.”
