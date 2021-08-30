Hurricane Ida kills one, cuts electricity in New Orleans

Hurricane Ida made landfall as one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the United States, hitting the coast with high winds, torrential rains and breaking waves that submerged much of the coastline of the Louisiana under several feet of water.

All of New Orleans, Louisiana’s most populous city, suffered a power outage due to “catastrophic transmission damage,” the local utility reported on Sunday.

At least one person has died after being injured by a fallen tree on the outskirts of Prairieville in New Orleans, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ida, a Category 4 storm, struck the same date as Hurricane Katrina, a Category 3 storm, ravaged the southern states of Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years earlier.

The storm’s 150 miles per hour (230 kilometers per hour) winds make it the fifth strongest hurricane to hit the Americas. as he crawled inland, his eye was about 40 miles west-northwest of New Orleans.

Residents of the most vulnerable coastal areas were ordered to evacuate days in advance. But those who weathered the storm in their homes in New Orleans, less than 100 miles inland to the north, prepared for the most difficult test yet of significant improvements to a system. sea ​​walls built following the devastating floods of 2005 in Katrina.

“I almost found myself in a panic attack when the news broke it was Katrina’s birthday,” Janet Rucker, longtime New Orleans resident and recently retired sales manager who took refuge in a city center hotel with his dog, Deuce. “It’s just not good for our nerves and psyche.”

A utility worker photographs waves as they hit a seawall at the city’s marina as outer bands from Hurricane Ida arrive Sunday, August 29, 2021 in Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi [Steve Helber/ AP]

A young girl blocks her face against the wind and rain produced by Hurricane Ida on Sunday, August 29, 2021, in New Orleans, United States [Eric Gay/ AP]

The approaching storm also forced the suspension of emergency medical services in New Orleans and elsewhere in a state already reeling from the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections that strained the system. Louisiana Health Center. For about 2,450 COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide, many in intensive care units, evacuation was not an option.

A loss of generator power at the Thibodaux Regional Health System Hospital in the parish of Lafourche, southwest New Orleans, has forced medical staff to manually assist ventilator patients to breathe while they were being moved to another floor, the state health department confirmed to Reuters news agency. .

Michael Lewis, 45, a restaurant owner in the nearby town of Houma, said he could see shingles ripped from his roof and a collapsed fence through a window in his house, but didn’t could not verify the extent of the damage as the storm raged.

“It’s far too dangerous to go out right now,” he said in a telephone interview.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has said Ida may be the most powerful storm to hit the state since 1850.

“There is no doubt that the next few days and weeks are going to be extremely difficult,” he said in a briefing on Sunday, adding that some people may have to shelter in place for up to 72 hours.

The governor said he expected the newly reinforced levees in New Orleans to be maintained, saying they were “being built for this time.” The levees were built around the southern city after the Katrina floods flooded much of the lower city, especially the historically black neighborhoods. This monster storm killed more than 1,800 people.

The flooding caused by the Ida storm surge – high waves driven by the hurricane’s winds – are said to have exceeded predicted levels by six feet (1.83 meters) along parts of the coast. Videos posted on social media showed that flooding from the storm surges turned sections of Highway 90 along the Louisiana and Mississippi coast into a choppy river.

Some parishes have imposed curfews from Sunday evening.

“We are as prepared as possible, but we are worried about these dikes,” said Kirk Lepine, president of Plaquemines Parish, and one of the most vulnerable areas on the Gulf Coast.

The parish then posted an alert on Facebook urging residents in an area to seek higher ground after reports of a flooded dike.

“Everyone who cares about New Orleans is worried,” said Andy Horowitz, history professor who wrote Katrina: A History, 1915-2015. Horowitz fled to Alabama with his family from their home near the French Quarter in New Orleans.

The White House said on Sunday that federal agencies had deployed more than 2,000 rescue workers to the area – including 13 urban search and rescue teams – along with food and water supplies and electric generators. Local authorities, the Red Cross and other organizations have prepared dozens of shelters that can accommodate at least 16,000 people, the White House added.

Joe Biden, the US president, had approved emergency declarations for Louisiana and Mississippi before Ida arrived. He said on Sunday that the country was praying for the best for Louisiana and would put “all its might behind the rescue and recovery efforts” once the storm passed.