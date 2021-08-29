World
Hurricane Ida hits Louisiana with force majeure – Times of India
Hurricane Ida blew up the Louisiana coast on Sunday, with the eye of one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the United States, coming ashore near the barrier island of Grand Isle with high winds of 150 mph (241 km / h).
Ida made landfall on the same date Hurricane Katrina swept through Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years earlier, about 40 miles west of where Category 3 Katrina first made landfall.
The storm is expected to pass through the wetlands of southeast Louisiana, weakening only slightly, and bring devastating weather conditions to New Orleans and Baton Rouge.
Ida quickly intensified overnight as it passed through some of the world’s warmest ocean waters in the northern Gulf of Mexico.
Hurricane Ida quickly gained momentum on Sunday, becoming a dangerous Category 4 hurricane just before hitting the Louisiana coast near one of the nation’s major oil drilling and transportation hubs.
As Ida traversed some of the warmest ocean waters in the world in the northern Gulf of Mexico, her top winds increased from 72 km / h (45 mph) to 230 km / h (150 mph) in five hours. The system was scheduled to make landfall early Sunday afternoon on the exact date Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years earlier.
Hurricane force winds began to hit Grand Isle on Sunday morning. Before power was cut on Louisiana’s Barrier Island, a seaside webcam showed the ocean rising steadily as the growing waves swirled and palm trees whipped.
The wind tore the awnings and water began to overflow from Lake Ponchartrain in New Orleans. Officials said Ida’s rapid escalation from a few thunderstorms to a massive three-day hurricane left no time to organize a mandatory evacuation of its 390,000 residents.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell urged residents to leave voluntarily. Those who remained were warned to prepare for lengthy power outages amid the sweltering heat.
Nick Mosca walked his dog, like most of those who went out on Sunday mornings.
“ I would like to be better prepared. There are some things I think we could have done. But this storm has come pretty quickly, so you only have the time you have, ”Mosca said.
The cars were parked on Mid Sunday in New Orleans, which is a few feet higher and can protect against potential flooding. Most businesses were closed, but Breads on Oak, located three blocks from the Mississippi River Embankment, was open and offering two-for-one deals to sell as many baked goods as possible.
“Everyone’s thinking, ‘Oooh, we need our hurricane pastries,” said co-owner Chamain O’Mahony. “So everyone comes looking for hurricane food cookies and lots of buns and cinnamon buns. You want treats. And you want bread. ”
Once conditions got too tough or inventory ran out, O’Mahony and her husband planned to weather the storm in an apartment they usually rent attached to the bakery.
Ida’s eye approached Port Fourchon, where boats and helicopters congregate to take workers and supplies to oil rigs in the ocean and the extracted oil begins its journey to refineries. The port handles about a fifth of the nation’s oil and gas, officials said.
Along with the oil industry, Ida has threatened a region already reeling from a resurgence of COVID-19 infections, due to low vaccination rates and the highly contagious delta variant. Over 2 million people live around New Orleans, Baton Rouge and the wetlands to the south.
Hospitals in New Orleans were planning to weather the storm with their beds nearly full, as also stressed hospitals elsewhere had little room for evacuated patients. And shelters for those fleeing their homes carried an additional risk of becoming hotbeds of new infections.
Forecasters have warned that winds above 115 mph (185 km / h) are expected soon in Houma, a town of 33,000 that supports oil rigs in the Gulf and Gulfport, Mississippi, east of the New Orleans, saw the ocean rise and heavy rain.
Governor John Bel Edwards vowed that the “resilient and tough people” of Louisiana would weather the storm.
Edwards said Louisiana officials were working to find hotel rooms for the evacuees so that fewer people would have to stay in mass shelters. He noted that during last year’s hurricane season, Louisiana found rooms for 20,000 people.
President Joe Biden approved emergency declarations for Louisiana and Mississippi ahead of Ida’s arrival.
Comparisons with the August 29, 2005, landing of Katrina weighed heavily on locals preparing for Ida. A Category 3 storm, Katrina has been blamed for 1,800 deaths as it caused disastrous dike ruptures and flooding in New Orleans and demolished seaside homes in Mississippi. Ida’s hurricane-force winds extended within 40 miles of the storm eye, less than half the size of Katrina.
Officials said the levees and drainage systems protecting New Orleans had been significantly improved since Katrina. But they warned that flooding was still possible, with up to 24 inches of rain forecast in some areas.
“Ida will most certainly be stronger than Katrina, and by a pretty big margin,” said Miami University hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy. “And, the worst of the storm will come through New Orleans and Baton Rouge, which had the weaker side of Katrina.”
Hurricane Ida nearly doubled in force, going from an 85 mph storm to a 150 mph storm in just 24 hours, what meteorologists called “the explosive escalation.”
“ Ouch! Ida leaves me dumbfounded, “said Jeff Masters, former National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration hurricane-chasing meteorologist and founder of Underground weather.
He warned that the region could face devastation to its infrastructure, which includes petrochemical sites and major ports. The state’s 17 oil refineries account for nearly a fifth of U.S. refining capacity, and its two liquefied natural gas export terminals ship about 55 percent of the nation’s total exports, according to US Energy. Information Administration. Louisiana is also home to two nuclear power plants, one near New Orleans and another about 43 kilometers northwest of Baton Rouge.
The Interstate 10 corridor between New Orleans and Baton Rouge is a critical hub for the nation’s petrochemical industry, lined with oil refineries, natural gas terminals, and chemical manufacturing plants. EntergyLouisiana’s main electricity supplier operates two nuclear power plants along the Mississippi River.
