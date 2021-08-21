World
Hurricane Grace hits Mexico with torrential flooding, two deaths reported – Times of India
TECOLUTLA: Hurricane Grace baton Mexico with torrential rains and howling winds on Saturday causing severe flooding and killing at least two people, local media reported, after becoming one of the strongest storms in years to hit the country Gulf Coast.
Grace was blowing maximum sustained winds of 125 miles per hour (201 km per hour), a Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson five-stage scale, when it struck the coast near the resort town of Tecolutla in Veracruz state early in the morning.
A seven-year-old girl died in a mudslide in Xalapa, the state capital of Veracruz, while an adult was killed in Poza Rica further north by a collapsed roof, media said local. Veracruz officials said details would be given at a press conference.
Local television showed severe flooding in Xalapa, with coffins from a local business floating in a flooded street. The nearby Actopan River burst, causing a local highway to close, state officials said.
Grace also caused blackouts and knocked down trees. Images posted on social media showed damage to buildings and cars overwhelmed by the downpour of rain caused by the storm.
State Governor Cuitlahuac Garcia said several rivers in Veracruz would be inundated and urged locals to take shelter. “We repeat: retreat to the heights and municipal inns,” Garcia said in a statement.
Television footage also showed flooding in Ciudad Madero, in the southern state of Tamaulipas, near the Veracruz border. The Francisco Madero refinery of the Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) is located in Ciudad Madero.
Mexico City International Airport said some flights were canceled due to the hurricane. The national electricity company, Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE), has reported that 565,000 electricity users have been affected by blackouts.
Grace quickly weakened as she traversed the mountainous interior of Mexico and at 10:00 a.m. CDT (3:00 p.m. GMT) was a tropical storm, with peak winds of 70 mph (110 km / h). The center was about 40 km northeast of Mexico City, Miami’s National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.
Before Grace reached dry land, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador urged residents of the states of Veracruz, Puebla, San Luis Potosi, Tamaulipas and Hidalgo to come to the heights or to shelters.
Many seem to have answered the call.
Until Sunday, the NHC predicted Grace would dump 6 to 12 inches (15-30 cm) of rain over parts of eastern and central Mexico, and up to 18 inches (45 cm) in some areas. Heavy rainfall is likely to cause areas of flash and urban flooding, he said.
Veracruz and its waters are home to several oil installations, including the port of Pemex in Coatzacoalcos and its Lazaro Cardenas refinery in Minatitlan in the south.
Grace made landfall far north of these towns.
Earlier in the week, Grace pounded Mexico’s Caribbean coast, chopping down trees and causing power outages for nearly 700,000 people, but without killing, authorities said.
It also sprayed Jamaica and Haiti, still reeling from a magnitude 7.2 earthquake, with torrential rains.
