Hurricane Enrique aims to graze Mexico’s Pacific coast – Times of India
MEXICO CITY: The first hurricane of the eastern Pacific season headed for a possible close grazing of the southwestern shoulder of Mexico on Sunday evening, and forecasters warned heavy rains could cause flash floods or lava flows. dangerous mud on the shore.
hurricane Enrique gained strength in the first hours after training on Saturday, but the United States National Hurricane Center said the storm’s maximum sustained winds had stabilized around 85 mph (140 km / h) by then and they were unlikely to gain much more power. Previous predictions had indicated that Enrique could achieve Category 2 strength.
The core of the storm was to remain at sea, but it could pass near Cabo Corrientes – the bulge on the coast south of Port of Vallarta – Sunday evening and Monday, the center said. Enrique was expected to continue moving parallel to the coast over the next few days, before starting to falter after reaching cooler waters within days.
Enrique was centered late Saturday about 215 miles (345 km) south of Cabo Corrientes and he was moving west-northwest at 5 mph (7 km / h).
The Hurricane Center said Enrique could fall 6 to 12 inches (15 to 30 cm) of rain, with isolated highs of 18 inches (45 cm), in coastal areas of Mexico. Colima, Michoacan and Jalisco States.
A tropical storm warning was in effect from Punta San Telmo to Punta Mita. A hurricane watch has been posted for the coast from Cabo Corrientes to Manzanillo.
Mexico’s defense ministry said it was sending troops to help civilians ahead of the storm.
