Hurricane Elsa heads for Haiti amid landslide fears – Times of India
PORT AU PRINCE: Hurricane Elsa ran to Haiti and the Dominican Republic Saturday, where he threatened to trigger floods and landslides before targeting Cuba and Florida.
The Category 1 storm was located approximately 110 miles (175 kilometers) east-southeast of Isla Beata, Dominican Republic and was moving west to northwest at 31 mph (50 km / h) . There were maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 km / h), with the hurricane expected to become a tropical storm after hitting Cuba, according to the National Hurricane Center In Miami.
The long-range forecast track showed it heading for Florida like a tropical storm on Tuesday morning, but some models would prevail in the Gulf or along the Atlantic coast.
In Haiti, authorities used social media to alert people to the hurricane and urged them to evacuate if they lived near water or on the mountainside.
“The whole country is threatened by this hurricane,” said the Civil protection agency said in a statement. “Make an effort to escape before it is too late. ”
Haiti is particularly vulnerable to floods and landslides due to widespread erosion and deforestation.
People were still buying water and food as the storm approached, and many were wary of its immediate and long-term impact in a country struggling with increasing gang violence and deep political unrest .
“I’m protecting myself as best I can. Civil protection isn’t going to do that for me,” said Darlene Jean-Pierre, 35, buying six jugs of water with vegetables and fruit. “I have more. I’m worried about the streets, I have to worry about gang fights. On top of that, we have a hurricane. I don’t know what kind of disaster it’s going to cause.”
A hurricane warning has been issued for Jamaica and from the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince to Punta Palenque in the Dominican Republic. A hurricane watch was in effect for the Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Granma, Guantanamo, Holguin, Las Tunas and Santiago de Cuba. Some of those provinces have reported high numbers of Covid-19 infections, raising fears the storm will force large groups of people to seek shelter together.
“Anticipation is the key word,” Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said, adding that vaccination efforts would continue. “Let’s take care of lives and goods”.
In the neighboring Dominican Republic, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti, authorities have opened more than 2,400 shelters as forecasters warned of heavy rains beginning before dawn on Saturday.
Elsa is expected to graze the southernmost point of Hispaniola on Saturday afternoon, then target communities in southern Haiti.
The storm had already ripped roofs, destroyed crops and chopped down trees and power lines in the eastern Caribbean on Friday, with damage reported in Barbados, St. Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which also suffered massive volcanic eruptions that began in April.
At least 43 houses and three police stations were damaged, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent Ralph Gonsalves said.
“We expect that number to increase as reports continue to come in,” he said. “We have damage, but it could have been a lot worse.”
In Saint Lucia, the wind damaged a high school, hitting desks, knocking over chairs and flying papers after blowing up the roof and siding.
Elsa is the first hurricane of the Atlantic season and the first fifth-named storm on record. 10-20 centimeters (4-8 inches) of rain are forecast to fall with maximum totals of 38 centimeters (15 inches) in parts of southern Hispaniola and Jamaica.
