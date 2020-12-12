Hunter Biden subpoena seeks information on Burisma and other entities

WASHINGTON (AP) – A subpoena requesting documents from Hunter Biden has requested information on more than two dozen entities, including Ukrainian gas company Burisma, according to a person with knowledge of a tax investigation by the Ministry of the Justice on President-elect Joe Biden’s son.

The scale of the subpoena, issued Tuesday, underscores the wide-angle lenses prosecutors are taking as they examine young Biden’s finances and international businesses.

Hunter Biden’s ties to Burisma in particular have long supported the political work and political aspirations of his father, Joe Biden, now President-elect of the United States. It is unclear whether Hunter Biden’s work at the Ukrainian company is at the heart of the federal investigation or whether prosecutors are simply seeking information on all of his sources of income in recent years.

The person was not authorized to publicly discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

A lawyer for young Biden, George Mesires, did not immediately return a phone message requesting comment on this story and a spokesperson for Biden’s transition team declined to comment.

Hunter Biden confirmed on Wednesday that his taxes were under federal investigation. The revelation comes at a delicate time for the president-elect, who is building his cabinet and will soon decide on his candidate to head the Justice Department, the same department overseeing the investigation of his son.

In addition to the demand related to Burisma, the subpoena issued last week also seeks information on Hunter Biden’s Chinese business dealings and other financial transactions.

The investigation was launched in 2018, a year before his father announced his candidacy for the presidency. At one point in the investigation, federal prosecutors were also looking at potential money laundering offenses, two people familiar with the matter told the AP.

Hunter Biden said he didn’t learn of the investigation until Tuesday.

The youngest Biden joined Burisma’s board of directors in 2014, around the time his then-vice-president father was helping conduct the Obama administration’s foreign policy with Ukraine. President Donald Trump and his allies have long argued, without evidence, that Hunter Biden’s work in Ukraine influenced the Obama administration’s policies toward the Eastern European nation.

Senate Republicans said in a report earlier this year that the appointment may have posed a conflict of interest, but did not provide evidence that policies were directly affected by Hunter Biden’s work.

The president-elect would not be at the center of the investigation. He did not weigh in on the merits of the investigation, telling reporters only on Friday that he was “proud of my son”.

For months, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Pittsburgh also collected information of Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani and others as part of the Justice Department’s process to receive and analyze information relating to Ukraine, including documents Giuliani wanted to present to prosecutors he had gathered in Ukraine about Joe and Hunter Biden.

Barr warned that the ministry should be careful of any information coming from Ukraine, saying, "There are a lot of agendas in Ukraine, a lot of cross currents. And we cannot take everything we have received from Ukraine at face value."

The former New York mayor was a main character when the House voted to impeach Trump. The impeachment inquiry focused on Trump’s relationship with the Ukrainian president and how he abused his office by calling for an investigation into the Bidens. Giuliani pressured officials to investigate and made unsubstantiated corruption allegations against the Bidens.

Giuliani himself had also been the subject of a federal investigation, with federal prosecutors in Manhattan investigating whether he had not registered as a foreign agent, people familiar with the matter said. It was not certain that this investigation remains Trump discussed the possibility of preventive pardons for certain members of his family and close collaborators, including Giuliani.