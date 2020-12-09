Hunter Biden says his ‘tax cases’ are under investigation

Hunter, the son of President-elect Joe Biden, said on Wednesday his “tax affairs” were under federal investigation, once again focusing on questions about his financial transactions that have hampered his father’s campaign. .

In a statement released by the president-elect’s transition office, young Biden said he learned about the investigation on Tuesday. He did not disclose details of the case.

“I take this matter very seriously, but I am confident that a professional and objective examination of these matters will demonstrate that I have managed my affairs in a legal and proper manner, including with the benefit of professional tax advisers,” said he said in a press release.

Hunter Biden has long been the target of President Donald Trump and his allies, who accused him of taking advantage of his political connections. Trump and his supporters have also raised unsubstantiated allegations of corruption related to Hunter Biden’s work in Ukraine during his father’s time as vice president and leading the Obama administration’s relations with the European nation of Europe. Is.

The disclosure of the federal investigation by the United States attorney’s office in Delaware has come at a delicate time for the new president, who is assembling his cabinet. His choice for attorney general could have oversight of the investigation into the new president’s son if it is still pending when Biden is sworn in on January 20.

The transition team said in a statement, “President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has battled difficult challenges, including vicious personal attacks of the past few months, to come out stronger.”

Lawyers for Hunter Biden did not immediately return phone messages asking for comment.