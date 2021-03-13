Hungry, angry and fleeing the horrors of war in northern Mozambique

Some people rub their stomachs and talk about their hunger. Others describe burnt villages, abducted relatives and the anguish of long treks through the bush to find safety.

But it is the beheadings that haunt Palma, a besieged city in northern Mozambique, the most. It is a place cut off from the outside world by roving gangs of Islamist fighters armed with machetes, and is now symptomatic of a larger security and humanitarian crisis that has engulfed a remote region the size of Scotland.

More than half a million people in the region have been driven from their homes in the past 12 months.

“They cut off his neck,” Said Ahmad, 47, said, grimly running his finger down his throat as he explained how dozens of insurgents entered their village one night earlier this month before moving on. kill seven men including his brother, Bernado Bacar.

Another eyewitness described the grotesque consequences in the isolated village of Quirindi, near the mangrove forests that border the Indian Ocean nearby, with bloody bodies tied with rope and severed heads carefully balanced on them.

Stories of horror and despair take their toll – Alberto Carlos has spoken of his helplessness

Said Ahmad managed to escape with his brother’s extended family and walked all night to Palma. When he later called his brother’s cell phone, a stranger replied, “We have killed your brother. We are not afraid of anything. We are al-Shabab and we kill as we please.”

Like so many people I spoke to on a trip to Cabo Delgado province, he seemed baffled by the violence, the horrific scorched earth program of the Islamists, and the transformation of a neglected but yet relatively peaceful in a war zone.

A population expelled

Al-Shabab is how Mozambicans now refer to an obscure Islamist insurgency that began four years ago in the province – an insurgency that was initially dismissed as a minor distraction in a mineral-rich, peace-driven region. reaping profits from a $ 15 international. £ 11 billion offshore gas project.

Today things are very different, with a third of the province’s population being forced to flee. The US State Department has referred to the insurgents as a terrorist organization dubbed “Isis-Mozambique” – a reference to the franchise agreement that the Islamic State (IS) group is said to have put in place with the local faction.

A region so rich is now emptied by the violence unleashed by activism

I flew to Palma shortly after the last attacks. From the air, damage from past cyclones can be seen over swathes of Mozambique’s long and beautiful coastline.

Shortly before landing on a dirt airstrip, I saw the construction work of the giant gas refinery on the Afungi peninsula. The work is still continuing under the strong protection of the military.

We were the first foreign journalists to reach Palma during its siege. The entire province has been more or less closed to foreign journalists – and many local journalists – for a year.

The pandemic is a factor as is the precarious security situation, but the government of Mozambique has also been widely criticized for seeking to block access to the conflict, both for the media and, to a lesser extent, for international humanitarian organizations.

“We are facing restrictions [the] government in terms of getting supplies and people to Mozambique, ”said Jonathan Whittall, head of analysis for the Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) medical aid group.

Thousands of displaced people in Palma struggle to find food

The outskirts of Palma were strangely empty. The first group of civilians we saw told us they wanted to leave town in a truck parked nearby.

“We want to leave, because we are hungry. We are afraid of al-Shabab, but what can we do? We will starve here anyway,” Rabia Momat said. She said the police prevented the group from leaving.

On the dusty main street we saw crowds outside several grocery stores. There were scuffles as police and soldiers tried to prevent people from entering.

“I am very, very hungry. I have three days without eating. Here I am. [in the queue] but I don’t get anything, ”said a man named Sufo Salimo, who accused the police of trying to extort money from people.

Away from the crowds, I met a group of young men who had recently fled from another nearby village. One said he saw “seven white men” among the insurgents, but others said they heard the attackers speak their local language, and noted that they seemed to know which houses belonged to the authorities. local.

One of the men used his cell phone to call his father, who was still in hiding in a mangrove forest on the coast, along with about 50 others. Neither man wanted to give me their names.

“We are trying to reach Palma but it is not yet possible. We are afraid that al-Shabab will catch up with us. We have no food here and people are very hungry. We are not safe,” said the father.

Although some food supplies – organized by local businessmen and aid agencies – are starting to arrive by sea in Palma, many people have said the quantities are far too low and the prices for bread and rice. had increased four to six times.

Abducted girls

Several people in Palma told us that they saw women and girls being kidnapped by activists. Soon after returning to the regional capital, Pemba, I met many more people with similar stories.

Fatima Abdul is heartbroken as she recounts how she saw her daughter being taken away by activists

“I saw my daughter trying to run for the boat with two other children. The al-Shabab people chased them. They took my daughter and many others. Then they set our village on fire.” said Fatima Abdul, 43, who escaped by sea late last year and was now living on Pemba Beach, foraging for seafood with nothing but a leaf of plastic to protect it from rainstorms.

“I’m still trying to find out what happened to my granddaughter. I don’t know if they took her to marry her or to kill her. I’m in pain and I don’t know how to fix things. We “We’re stuck here with nothing. The help we’re getting isn’t enough,” said Alberto Carlos Said, 67, a fisherman who now lives in a makeshift camp outside Pemba.

Her granddaughter is 14 years old. Her daughter was also seized by al-Shabab, but was released when they discovered she was already pregnant.

“We came here on foot with nothing. We were scared. We have seen al-Shabab kill others with knives. I know a lot of women who have been kidnapped. There are a lot of children in the camp here whose mothers have been taken away, ”said Amina Bakar. , 68, a weaver from the same village as Alberto Carlos Said.