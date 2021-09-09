Hunger rises in Haiti following deadly earthquake

Following the publication of its findings, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) urgently called for more investment to help rural Haitians return to small-scale agriculture and avoid a worsening of the food crisis.

Multiple shocks

Haiti is the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere and has long been vulnerable on several fronts.

Last month’s earthquake destroyed markets, roads, storage and processing facilities, dairies and irrigation systems. Tropical Storm Grace, which struck a few days after the seismic event, caused further damage.

FAO Representative in the country, José Luis Fernandez, said that “in addition to a succession of disasters and crises, this latest double whammy has left people’s ability to produce and access food in shambles. food for their families and communities “.

“With the October winter planting season quickly approaching, we are eager to invest in restarting agricultural production. This must happen immediately, but we are hampered by low levels of funding for this. essential work, ”he added.

Even before the 7.2 magnitude earthquake, poverty, civil unrest, political and economic instability – combined with recurring natural disasters and the effects of COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic – had made Haiti one of the worst affected regions in terms of food supply.

At the time, 4.4 million people were facing crisis or even worse levels of acute food insecurity, as measured on the official IPC food security scale.

Target those who need it most

About 60 percent of rural Haitians depend on agriculture for their livelihood. For families with fewer resources, backyard food production is essential.

FAO is asking for $ 20 million to help protect and restore the livelihoods of 32,000 highly vulnerable rural households. Funds are also needed to rehabilitate community agricultural infrastructure.

About 15,000 families at risk, or 75,000 people, will receive seeds for planting and agricultural tools, as well as technical support. They will also receive a cash transfer for the equivalent of $ 200, to cover urgent needs.

About 10,000 households will receive poultry and goats as well as emergency fodder and assistance in setting up fodder banks. Veterinary support teams and mobile veterinary kits and services will be provided for 25,000 domestic animals.

FAO also wants to help rehabilitate agricultural infrastructure, which should benefit 7,000 households. Irrigation canals, processing facilities for fruits, cassava, corn and peanuts, milk and fish will also be rehabilitated, the agency said.