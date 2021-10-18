World
Hundreds pose nude for Spencer Tunick shoot in Israel near Dead Sea – Times of India
TEL AVIV: Hundreds of models wearing only white body paint walked through desert expanse in the south on Sunday Israel near Dead Sea, part of the last photographic project of the American artist Spencer tunick.
As for Tunick, dressed in black, he was standing on the roof of an RV and giving orders over a megaphone.
“Everyone is putting their feet together,” he said. “Fingers in the nose.”
The 54-year-old photographer visited Israel as a guest of the Tourism Ministry to represent the shrinking of the Dead Sea for the third time via nude subjects.
“To me, the body represents beauty, life and love,” said Tunick, who has organized dozens of large-scale nude photo shoots around the world.
Tunick portrayed over 1,000 nude models a decade ago on the shores of the salty Dead Sea, which recedes about one meter (yard) per year.
Israel and Jordan have diverted much of the water upstream for agriculture and drinking water, while mineral extraction and evaporation accelerated by climate change have compounded the problem.
By the time Tunick returned five years later, the calm waters of his first shoot had receded, leaving behind crusty sand and gaping chasms.
On Sunday, Tunick posed his subjects on stony brown hills overlooking the turquoise lake. About 200 people followed his instructions, male and female, standing and hunched, some slim and others round.
He said he chose to cover the models with white paint to evoke the biblical story of Lot’s wife, who allegedly turned into a pillar of salt.
PhD student Anna Kleiman, 26, said she joined the shoot to raise awareness about the environmental crisis.
“It’s really natural, once you take your clothes off,” she said. “You kind of don’t want to put them back. I think we just struggled with the rocks a little bit.”
– “Fortunately … it’s not too hot” – The Israeli Ministry of Tourism has funded the flight and ground costs of Tunick, said Hassan Madah, the ministry’s marketing director for the Americas.
The city of Arad has contributed staff and other expenses, said Mayor Nisan Ben Hamo.
Some conservative leaders in Israel have opposed Tunick’s plan, with lawmaker demanding that the Tourism Ministry withdraw its sponsorship of the “mass abomination event”
Ben Hamo said he saw the project as an affirmation of Arad “as a liberal city”.
He hopes the shoot could attract more visitors and help raise funds for a new Dead Sea museum.
Engineer Gil Shavit, 63, spoke to reporters after the shoot, with photographers filming carefully from his shoulders to avoid his painted private parts.
“We’re lucky to have clouds today so it’s not too hot,” Shavit said.
He said he posed for the Tunick Dead Sea Project in 2011 and was grateful to be back.
“It’s fascinating to watch,” he said, adding, “Spencer can’t do his job without us.”
