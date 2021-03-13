Hundreds of Tesla workers have tested positive for the virus after Elon Musk reopened a factory, data shows.

More than 400 workers at a Tesla factory in California tested positive for the coronavirus between May and December, according to public health data published by a transparency website.

The data provides the first glimpse into cases of the virus at Tesla, whose chief executive Elon Musk downplayed the severity of the coronavirus crisis and reopened the factory in May, in defiance of directives issued by local public health officials.

Automakers across the country have halted production and factories closed for two months last year from mid-March to mid-May. After resuming production, other automakers publicly announced when workers tested positive for the virus and halted production to prevent further infections among workers and to disinfect work areas.

Tesla, however, has released little information on coronavirus cases among employees.

The data was obtained from the website PlainSite, which works to make legal and government documents accessible to the public. It showed that 440 cases have been reported at the Tesla plant, which employs some 10,000 people. The number of cases rose to 125 in December from 11 in May.