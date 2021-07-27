World
Hundreds of protesters in Washington against Cuban government – Times of India
WASHINGTON: Hundreds of Cuban Americans, political refugees and activists marched through the U.S. capital on Monday to protest the Cuban government and its crackdown on anti-Communist protests earlier this month.
Cubans from across the United States holding “freedom” signs and Cuban and American flags gathered in front of the White House ask the president Joe biden take action against the island’s regime.
Human rights groups accuse Cuban leaders of using censorship and fear tactics to quell historic anti-government protests – biggest protests since the revolution that brought about Fidel Castro in power in 1959.
“We have decided to come and get the attention of the American people,” said Carlos Rodriguez, 29, who flew to Washington from Miami to show his support.
“We need (the White House) to declare the Cuban government illegitimate,” said Elena Cruz, 32, a Florida-based real estate agent who left Cuba at 16.
On July 11, dozens of protests erupted across Cuba, sparked by economic turmoil, medical and food shortages, and anger at the regime.
Clashes with police left one dead, while the crackdown that followed targeted hundreds more arrested and charged with contempt, public disorder, vandalism and negligent driving amid the Covid-19 pandemic .
Amid the crackdown, internet blackouts made it difficult for families to stay in touch.
Rodriguez has succeeded in reaching his relatives in Cuba, who side with the demonstrators but are afraid to speak in public.
“We are just here to protest peacefully, like what we have the right to do in this country,” he said. “We don’t have it in Cuba.”
Several expatriates recalled personal stories of repression inflicted by the Communist Party.
Miami native Kiele cabrera, 24, spoke in memory of her father and grandmother, both persecuted for opposing the government.
“Everyone here has an intense history like mine, and we still have people on the island who are still oppressed by these same people for years,” she said.
The march, which ended at the Cuban Embassy, was scheduled for Revolution Day in Cuba, a national holiday celebrating Fidel Castro’s first attack on the Batista government.
The United States has expressed support for the Cuban people, imposing sanctions last week on the Cuban defense minister.
Biden warned that the sanctions would be “just the beginning” of action against the Communist Party.
“While we hold the Cuban regime responsible, our support for the Cuban people is unwavering,” he said.
