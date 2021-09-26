Hundreds of people rally in Tunisia to oppose presidents’ “takeover”

Protesters are calling on President Kaïs Saied to resign after announcing that he would govern by decree.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in the Tunisian capital to protest President Kais Saied’s decision to seize power.

Demonstrators gathered on Sunday in the center of Tunis along Avenue Habib Bourguiba under a strong police presence to demand his resignation, chanting: “The people want the fall of the coup”.

Discarding much of the 2014 constitution, Saied had given himself the power to govern by decree Wednesday, two months after sacking the prime minister, suspending parliament and seizing executive power.

About twenty global and Tunisian human rights organizations issued a statement on Saturday condemning the decision as a “takeover”.

The signatories argued that the decree, which strengthens the powers of the presidency to the detriment of those of the Prime Minister and Parliament, “implicitly abrogates the constitutional order in … a first step towards authoritarianism”.

It was the second protest since Saied sacked the government and suspended parliament on July 25.

However, Saied’s decision has the consensus of a large section of the population, who see his actions as necessary to cope with a crisis of political paralysis, economic stagnation and poor response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cherif El Kadhi, a former parliamentary official, told Al Jazeera that the protests were a sign that Saied’s actions are hated as much as they are accepted.

“These protests, I think, will continue to grow depending on the economic situation,” he said.

“It is clear that the Tunisians are fed up with the political elite 10 years after the revolution”, which is why they trusted Saied, a former professor of law, he added.

However, the discontent could lead to more protests in the weeks and months to come, he said.

Tunisia’s largest political party, moderate Islamist Ennahdha, called Saied’s measures “a blatant blow to democratic legitimacy” and called on the people to unite and defend democracy in “a tireless peaceful struggle”.

Ennahdha himself grapples with internal dissent after 113 high-ranking party members announced his resignation Saturday. They blamed the party leader, Rachid Ghannouchi, and his entourage for not having formed a united front to oppose Saied and face the country’s political crisis.