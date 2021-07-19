Hundreds of people missing in Europe Flooding sure, even as death toll rises

BERLIN – European authorities have downgraded the number of missing people as the waters receded after devastating floods in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland last week, even as the death toll continues to rise.

More than 700 people who were missing after heavy flooding ripped buildings from their foundations, overturned cars and flooded homes and streets have been identified as safe after days of uncertainty, police in Cologne, Germany, said on Sunday evening.

But at least 150 people are still missing in that region alone, and the total number of people still missing across the region affected by the catastrophic floods is unclear. At the height of the flooding, some 1,300 people were missing in just one German district, Ahrweiler.