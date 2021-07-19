Hundreds of people missing in Europe Flooding sure, even as death toll rises
BERLIN – European authorities have downgraded the number of missing people as the waters receded after devastating floods in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland last week, even as the death toll continues to rise.
More than 700 people who were missing after heavy flooding ripped buildings from their foundations, overturned cars and flooded homes and streets have been identified as safe after days of uncertainty, police in Cologne, Germany, said on Sunday evening.
But at least 150 people are still missing in that region alone, and the total number of people still missing across the region affected by the catastrophic floods is unclear. At the height of the flooding, some 1,300 people were missing in just one German district, Ahrweiler.
Hours earlier, the death toll from flood days rose to at least 195 in the region.
In Belgium, 31 people have now been confirmed dead, according to the authorities, with 127 others missing on Monday morning. In Germany, at least 163 people have been confirmed to be dead.
German police said on Monday that 117 people had died in Ahrweiler, a district in the north of the state of Rhineland-Palatinate, while 749 others were injured. Rescue teams are still scouring communities along the Ahr Valley there, trying to establish how many people are missing, officials said.
Local authorities in Ahrweiler said Thursday that 1,300 people were missing, but have not updated the number since. Police in the nearby city of Koblenz have released new figures on the victims, but not on the number of missing, which they say is too difficult to pinpoint precisely given broken communication networks and the possibility that some people may have been recorded as missing multiple times.
Elsewhere, at least 46 people have died in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia and another died in Bavaria on Sunday, authorities said.
As the floodwaters receded, the region began to take stock of the damage and wonder how the brutal storm, which had been accurately predicted by forecasters earlier in the week, could have resulted in a loss. of life as important.
Peter Altmaier, Germany’s economy minister, told the Bild newspaper that as soon as emergency aid has been delivered to the areas devastated by the floods, it will be crucial to carry out an analysis of potential failures.
“We will have to see if there were things that went wrong, if there were things that went wrong, and then they need to be fixed,” he said, according to the report. ‘Associated Press. “It’s not about pointing fingers, it’s about improvements for the future.
Armin Schuster, head of Germany’s Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance, told Deutschlandfunk radio station that critics of the country’s flood warning system were misplaced, noting that 150 alerts had were sent from Wednesday to Saturday last week.
“The warning infrastructure has not been our problem, but the way the authorities and the population react sensitively to these warnings,” he said, according to the Deutsche Welle newspaper.
Flood experts noted last week that there had most likely been a mismatch between the prediction of the disaster and the localized warning systems that communicate the level of risk to residents.
But German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, who addressed reporters during his visit to the Steinbachtal dam in North Rhine-Westphalia, dismissed criticism that federal authorities had not issued enough alarms.
“The warnings go to states and communities, who make the decisions. It is not Berlin that declares the state of emergency, it is done locally, ”he said, according to Reuters. “The channels of communication for which the federal government is responsible have worked. “
The extent of the flooding was staggering, German meteorologists and officials said, and many pointed to the impact of climate change on the severity of weather events as a major factor.
Studies have shown that severe storms occur more frequently due to climate change, as a warmer atmosphere can hold more moisture and generate more and more powerful precipitation.
But even as leaders began to analyze why so many communities appeared unprepared for the floods, rescue and recovery efforts continued. And other European nations were increasingly playing a role.
More than 300 rescuers from Austria, France, Italy, Luxembourg and the Netherlands traveled to Belgium in the past two days to support search and rescue efforts, and Belgium has for the first time once requested assistance from other countries of the European Union through the special mechanism block civil protection. Thousands of Belgians have also responded to a call for volunteers launched by the Belgian Red Cross.
“The solidarity that I have seen is heartwarming,” Annelies Verlinden, Belgian Minister of the Interior, told reporters on Monday. She said the festivities planned for the national day on July 21 would be reduced and that the party would honor “Belgian heroes”.
Monika pronczuk contributed to reports from Brussels.
