Hundreds of people claim decades of abuse by 150 youth center staff

CONCORD, NH (AP) – Allegations of abuse against the New Hampshire state-run juvenile detention center now stretch for six decades, with 150 employees during that time accused of physically or sexually injuring 230 children in a facility that victims’ counsel calls a “predator magnet.” “

Rus rilee sued the state in January 2020 on behalf of three dozen adults who claimed to have been abused as children at the Youth Development Center in Manchester between 1982 and 2014. He now represents 230 clients who say they were abused between 1963 and 2018, when they were aged 7 to 18 years old.

As the number of years of accusers and alleged perpetrators has grown, so has the sickening nature of the allegations. While details beyond the updated number of accusers and the time period are not included in the latest court documents, Rilee plans to add her clients’ accounts to the complaint and describe them to the complaint. ‘Associated Press:

Of the 150 employees charged, more than half are accused of sexual abuse, Rilee said. Children have been gang-raped by counselors, beaten while raped and forced to sexually abuse each other, he said. Some have ended up with sexually transmitted diseases; one got pregnant.

Staff suffocated the children, beat them unconscious, burned them with cigarettes and broke their bones, Rilee said. The counselors set up “fight clubs” and forced the children to fight over food. The children were held in solitary confinement for weeks or months, sometimes chained or tied naked to their beds. Kept away from classrooms while their wounds healed, some cannot read or write today, he said.

“These broken and shattered children were then released into society with no education, no life skills and no ability to function meaningfully,” said Rilee.

The Manchester facility, now named the Sununu Youth Services Center in honor of former Governor John H. Sununu, serves children in institutional settings secured by the juvenile justice system. Last year, the average population was just 17 residents supervised by around 90 employees, although it once housed more than 100 young people and employed larger staff.

Joe Ribsam, director of the state’s Division for Children, Youth and Families, said the agency continues to cooperate with a large-scale criminal investigation into the center launched by the attorney general’s office in 2019. It does not did not comment on the new allegations.

“Institutional policies and systems that protect young people in care include full compliance with the Prison Rape Elimination Act and security cameras throughout the facility to provide additional insight into interactions between staff and students, ”Ribsam said in a written statement.

It is not clear how far the chain of command has come to learn about alleged abuses over the years. But the lawsuit alleges some supervisors were abusers themselves and other staff members looked away.

“The systemic and government abuse of children that took place was authorized because there was insufficient oversight and the state was institutionally neglectful in its policies on hiring, training, supervision and retention, ”Rilee said. “It’s pretty clear to me that this facility was a magnet for predators.”

Rilee said most of his clients spoke to state police as part of the criminal investigation, including a man who spent two years at the facility in the late 2000s. The man alleges that he was sexually assaulted by two staff members over half a dozen times, beaten by six staff at a time, and often locked in his room for a week at a time. Now 28, he said he had been in and out of the criminal justice system most of his life and struggled with depression, strained relationships and a distorted sense of behavior. socially acceptable.

“The kids who aren’t good at this, we don’t do well,” he said. “It takes a part of you. The pointlessness you feel afterwards. “Am I good enough for people? Am I good enough for myself? ”

Another man, now 29, spent more than a year at the center starting in 2007. He claims to have been repeatedly beaten and sexually assaulted by three staff dozens of times, including one. sexual assault which he said was recorded in an assailant’s cell phone. After years of drug addiction, he remained sober for seven months, but the nightmares and other symptoms of PTSD persist.

“I saw him a lot. Every night, every other night, it never stops, ”he said.

None of them have any record of their stay at the center, although they said they requested them and gave the state police officers who questioned them permission to do the same.

The Associated Press generally does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted, unless they are made public, as the main plaintiff in the lawsuit, David Meehan.

Meehan, 39, went to police in 2017 with allegations of abuse from the 1990s. In July 2019, two of his former advisers were charged with 82 counts of rape, and the attorney general’s office launched a broader criminal investigation into the operations and employees of the center from 1990 to 2000. These the charges were dropped last March, when the office announced it was devoting “an unprecedented allocation” of resources to a broader investigation, including assigning 10 state police soldiers to a task force.

Meanwhile, the state was granted several extensions to respond to the trial, and as recently as January, it said in court documents that the parties were “in discussions to reduce or resolve the issues at hand. in that case”. But earlier this month, the state filed a motion to dismiss the case, in part because it said the case did not meet the criteria for a class action lawsuit.

The attorney general’s office declined to comment on the new allegations or the trial.

“There are dedicated prosecutors in the Attorney General’s office as well as New Hampshire State Police investigators working on this investigation daily,” Acting Attorney General Jane Young said in a written statement. “The investigation will follow the evidence wherever it leads.”

In a recent interview, Meehan said he was frustrated with the pace of the court process, but understands it will take time. He said he got stronger every day, in part because he inspired other people to come forward, including the two who spoke to the AP.

“It’s heartwarming to know that I have helped these other people find the strength to be able to speak the truth about their experience,” he said. “But at the same time, it hurts in a way I can’t explain, knowing that so many other people have been exposed to the same types of things as me.”

Meehan said he had no regrets for speaking out.

“I cannot allow the abuse I have suffered to be what destroys my life,” he said.