Hundreds of millions of women live lives ‘ruled by others’, UN report says

According to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) of State of the world population report, the lack of bodily autonomy may have worsened during the coronavirus pandemic, putting record numbers of women and girls at risk of gender-based violence and harmful practices such as early marriage.

“The fact that almost half of women still cannot make their own decisions about whether to have sex, use contraception or seek treatment, should scandalize us all,” said Natalia. Kanem, Executive Director of UNFPA, in a press release announcing the results.

“In essence, hundreds of millions of women and girls do not own their own bodies. Their lives are ruled by others, ”she added, noting that the denial of bodily autonomy is a violation of the basic human rights of women and girls. It also reinforces inequalities and perpetuates violence resulting from gender discrimination.

“It is nothing less than annihilation of the spirit, and it must stop.”

The report also noted that a woman’s power to control her own body is related to the degree of control she has over other areas of her life, with greater autonomy associated with advances in health and longevity. education, income and security.

Alarming results

Among its findings, the report documented several ways in which the bodily autonomy of not only women and girls, but also men and boys, is violated, with factors such as disability compounding the situation.

For example, girls and boys with disabilities are nearly three times more likely to be victims of sexual violence, with girls being the most at risk, according to the report.

He also noted that punitive legal environments, combined with stigma, discrimination and high levels of violence, put gay men and other men who have sex with men at high risk of HIV infection. because they are driven underground for fear of prosecution or other consequences.

As a result, they do not receive proper health education and are reluctant to seek health services, tests and treatment.

The report adds that around 20 countries or territories have so-called “marry-your-rapist” laws, according to which a man can escape criminal prosecution if he marries the woman or girl he raped, while 43 countries do not have legislation dealing with the issue. marital rape.

The report also highlighted how efforts to tackle abuse can lead to further violations of bodily autonomy. For example, to prosecute a rape case, a criminal justice system may require a survivor to submit to a so-called invasive virginity test.

“ Men must become allies ”

The report stresses that remedying this appalling situation “requires much more than a disconnected series of projects or services”, stressing that real and lasting progress largely depends on eliminating gender inequalities in all forms. discrimination, and the transformation of the social and economic structures that maintain them. .

“In this, men must become allies. Many more must commit to moving away from models of privilege and domination that deeply undermine bodily autonomy, and move towards more just and harmonious lifestyles, benefiting all of us, ”said the President. Dr Kanem, urging everyone to challenge discrimination “wherever and whenever it is encountered.” “