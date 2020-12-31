Hundreds of migrants stranded in freezing weather in Bosnia

Hundreds of migrants stranded in an abandoned camp in Bosnia and Herzegovina were spending New Year’s Eve in freezing temperatures, aid groups said, as the country’s authorities struggled to balance their security with growing hostility from local populations.

About 700 people were sleeping in abandoned shipping containers and in the open air in and around the former Lipa camp in northwestern Bosnia on Wednesday. They lived in squalid conditions, lacking electricity, water, winter clothes and tents, aid organizations said.

Lipa camp was abandoned last week after being deemed unsafe by aid workers. When the migrants left, a fire destroyed most of the abandoned tents.

The migrants, mainly from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, were due to be transferred this week to a former military site in the nearby town of Bihac, but the mayor of Bihac refused to welcome them. The buses that came to transport the migrants to Bihac allowed some to take shelter in the vehicles on Tuesday evening, but left Lipa empty the next day.