Hundreds of migrants stranded in freezing weather in Bosnia
Hundreds of migrants stranded in an abandoned camp in Bosnia and Herzegovina were spending New Year’s Eve in freezing temperatures, aid groups said, as the country’s authorities struggled to balance their security with growing hostility from local populations.
About 700 people were sleeping in abandoned shipping containers and in the open air in and around the former Lipa camp in northwestern Bosnia on Wednesday. They lived in squalid conditions, lacking electricity, water, winter clothes and tents, aid organizations said.
Lipa camp was abandoned last week after being deemed unsafe by aid workers. When the migrants left, a fire destroyed most of the abandoned tents.
The migrants, mainly from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, were due to be transferred this week to a former military site in the nearby town of Bihac, but the mayor of Bihac refused to welcome them. The buses that came to transport the migrants to Bihac allowed some to take shelter in the vehicles on Tuesday evening, but left Lipa empty the next day.
The uncertain fate of migrants was the latest example of Bosnia’s struggle to provide basic aid to those hoping to join the European Union. Migrants face increased animosity from residents on the Bosnian side of the border, and Croatian police abuse the other.
On Thursday, the Bosnian government agreed to relocate the migrants from Lipa to Bihac, 15 miles north “very quickly”, he said, but did not provide an exact date.
“We emphasize that this is an urgent and temporary care for migrants during the winter months, until the reception center in Lipa is built and equipped for a longer stay”, the Interior Ministry said in a statement, adding that Lipa camp would be rebuilt, with water and electricity, and be ready to permanently house the migrants by April.
The ministry called on local authorities to facilitate the transfer and help welcome the migrants to Bihac camp in the meantime. “Obstructing and rejecting the solutions proposed for the accommodation of migrants who are now in the open can only worsen the humanitarian situation, cause further suffering and even loss of life,” he added.
But Peter Van der Auweraert, the head of mission in Bosnia for the International Organization for Migration, said he was not optimistic the decision would be implemented anytime soon due to local opposition.
“Dozens of people are demonstrating with the mayors of two cities who say they do not want to welcome migrants, and as a result, the state, whose mandate is to relocate these migrants, gives in to the pressure and decides not to budge”, said M., Said Van der Auweraert.
“But these migrants and refugees are in desperate need of vital humanitarian assistance,” he added.
While countries like Turkey, Greece and Hungary have made it more difficult for migrants and refugees to gain access to the wealthier countries of the European Union, Bosnia has in recent years become a central crossing point for those heading for the mainland. The Balkan nation is not part of the European Union, but shares more than two-thirds of its borders with Croatia, a member state.
While 750 migrants were recorded passing through Bosnia in 2017, there were more than 29,000 last year. That number fell to 17,000 this year, according to Van der Auweraert, who said that despite the smaller number, not welcoming them had made the crisis worse.
Since Bosnia became a transit route in early 2018, thousands of migrants, mostly men, have remained in Bihac and other nearby towns surrounded by icy hills and mountains, the European Union in only a few kilometers.
Human rights organizations and residents of these remote areas have reported numerous cases of abuse by the Croatian police. Dozens of migrants, residents, doctors and aid workers interviewed this year by the New York Times said the migrants were being deported without due process.
Increasingly, anti-immigrant attitudes in places like Bihac have also worsened. “I don’t want them here, and they don’t want to be here either”, Suhret Fazlic, mayor of Bihac, told the New York Times in 2018.
Residents of his small town, near the border with Croatia, reunited wednesday in front of the barracks of the former military site, promising to block the entry of possible migrants.
“For three years now, we have been carrying the burden of the migrant crisis and providing housing for migrants,” said Fazlic. local media, adding that he would refuse to execute the relocation order.
Lipa camp was established in April as a temporary response to the Covid-19 pandemic. But Mr Van der Auweraert, of the International Organization for Migration, said his organization, along with the Red Cross, Médecins du Monde and the Danish Refugee Council, had made it clear to Bosnian authorities that the camp, mostly made up of tents, was not a viable long-term solution.
The camp has never been “winteredThe organizations said in a statement this week, a process that typically includes adding thermal groundsheets and insulation to shelters, and distributing blankets, stoves and fuel.
Up to 1,600 people lived in the camp, without electricity or water, on slopes exposed to high winds, and organizations running the facility dismantled it last week after it was deemed unsafe. A prayer tent collapsed earlier this month and Mr Van der Auweraert said residents were in danger staying in the camp.
“It was safer for them to go somewhere in abandoned buildings in the area, than to stay in big tents where the risk of collapse and fire had increased,” he added.
Nearly a thousand migrants headed for the surroundings of Bihac, where they stayed in makeshift camps and abandoned buildings, but hundreds remained around Lipa. Their hope is to be transferred to a former military site in Bihac, a former accommodation center for migrants that local authorities closed this fall.
Earlier plans to move migrants to another city were also scrapped after the mayor and local politicians refused to cooperate.
Images shared on social media by local media on Thursday showed men trying to warm up around a fire, under the remains of a tent in Lipa. Some could be seen walking on the frozen ground in sandals and without socks.
Van der Auweraert said aid groups would provide migrants stranded in Lipa with winter sleeping bags, warm clothing and food on Thursday, while the Bosnian civil protection agency would distribute tents.
But leaving migrants in tents in freezing conditions was not sustainable, he said.
“If you don’t open the Bihac camp, you keep people in abandoned buildings, without control,” Van der Auweraert said. “I don’t see how this is better for the safety of the people there, rather than having a centralized camp that provides the most basic services to those who need them.
Source link