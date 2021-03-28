Hundreds of migrants intercepted off the Libyan coast

CAIRO (AP) – At least 480 migrants have been intercepted off the Libyan coast by local coast guards in the past 48 hours, according to the United Nations migration agency.

They are among 4,500 people who were brought back to Libya this year after attempting the dangerous crossing from the Mediterranean Sea to Europe, the International Organization for Migration said in a tweet on Sunday.

Photos posted on the IOM’s Twitter feed showed workers handing out blankets to migrants after they arrived ashore, but the agency also voiced its objection to the treatment of migrants inside the war-torn country.

“We argue that Libya is not a safe port,” he wrote.

He said 310 migrants were brought ashore on Saturday evening and 173 more were sent back on Sunday, in tweets.

In the years since the NATO-backed uprising in 2011 that ousted and killed longtime dictator Muammar Gaddafi, Libya has become the dominant transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and Africa. Middle East. Smugglers often embark desperate families in ill-equipped rubber boats that stall and sink along the perilous central Mediterranean route.

In recent years, the European Union has partnered with the Libyan Coast Guard and other local groups to stem these dangerous sea crossings. Rights groups, however, say these policies leave migrants at the mercy of armed groups or are confined to squalid detention centers, rife with abuse.

On January 19, a boat carrying migrants to Europe capsized in the Mediterranean off Libya, and at least 43 people drowned. The tragedy marked the first maritime disaster in 2021 involving migrants seeking a better life in Europe. IOM had quoted survivors as saying the dead were all men from West African countries.