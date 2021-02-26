World
Hundreds of girls missing after new kidnappings in Nigeria – Times of India
KANO (NIGERIA): Armed men attacked a school in the north-west Nigeria overnight, kidnapping students, local authorities said on Friday, raising fears the country was hit by another mass kidnapping.
Suspected gunmen attacked the government secondary school for girls in Jangebe, Zamfara state, abducting an unknown number of students in dormitories.
At first, teachers said several hundred girls were missing.
“It’s true, armed men … kidnapped students,” confirmed Sulaiman Tunau Anka, the state information commissioner.
“They went to school with vehicles. They forced some of the girls to walk ”.
Security forces are hunting down criminals, he added.
Heavily armed criminal gangs known locally as “bandits” in northwest and central Nigeria have stepped up attacks in recent years, kidnapping for ransom, rape and looting.
Last week, 42 people were taken by gang to a nearby boys’ school Niger State.
In December, more than 300 boys were abducted from a school in Kankara, President Muhammadu Buhari’s home state, Katsina, on his way to the region.
The boys were later released but the incident sparked outrage and memories of the kidnappings of schoolgirls by jihadists in Dapchi and Chibok which shocked the world.
A teacher told AFP “more than 300 people are missing” after Friday’s attack, while another teacher had a higher estimate.
“Of the 600 students at the school, only about 50 have been counted. The rest have been kidnapped. It is possible that some of them managed to escape, but we are not sure,” said the second teacher.
A parent told AFP he received a phone call about the incident.
“I’m on my way to Jangebe. I got a call saying the school had been overrun by bandits taking schoolgirls away. I have two daughters at school, ”said Sadi Kawaye.
– Angry, horrified – “We are angered and saddened by yet another brutal attack on schoolchildren in Nigeria, “UNICEF Representative in Nigeria Peter Hawkins said in a statement.
“It is a blatant violation of children’s rights and a horrific experience for children – one that could have lasting effects on their mental health and well-being.”
The UN agency called on officials to “release the girls immediately” and the government “to ensure their safe release and the safety of all other school children in Nigeria.”
The charity Save the Children said it was “horrified” by the news of the kidnappings.
“It is unacceptable that attacks on schools and students have become a recurring scenario in northern Nigeria,” said Mercy Gichuhi, director of Save the Children’s Nigeria.
“These attacks … put (the children) in danger of never going back to school, because they or their parents think it is too dangerous.”
Amnesty International Nigeria said the kidnappings constituted “a serious violation of international humanitarian law”.
“The Nigerian authorities must take all necessary measures to return them and all children currently in the custody of armed groups to safety,” the rights group said on Twitter.
The federal government has yet to comment on the latest kidnappings.
The unrest in northwest Nigeria is just one of the security challenges facing AfricaThe most populous country in the country, where militants are leading a jihadist insurgency in the northeast and ethnic tensions simmer in parts of the south.
Along with central Nigeria, the region has increasingly become a hub for large criminal gangs that attack villages, killing and kidnapping residents after looting and burning houses.
The bandits operate from camps in the Rugu Forest, which straddles the states of Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna and Niger.
The Nigerian armed forces have been deployed there, but attacks and mass kidnappings persist.
Gangs are largely motivated by financial motives and have no known ideological leanings.
But there are concerns they are being infiltrated by jihadists fighting a decade-old conflict that has killed more than 30,000 people and has spread to neighboring Niger, Chad and Cameroon.
