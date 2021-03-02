Hundreds of girls kidnapped from Nigerian school released, official says

Over 300 girls who were kidnapped last week at their boarding school in Nigeria by a group of gunmen were released, a local official said on Tuesday, the second time in less than a week that gunmen have sent kidnapped schoolchildren back to the country.

The girls were taken from the government secondary school for girls in Zamfara state, in the north of the country on Friday. Nigerian officials later told Reuters that the government was negotiating for their release.

“It thrills my heart to announce the release of the abducted students of GGSS Jangebe from captivity,” said Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle, written on twitter early Tuesday, referring to the name of their school. He also posted photographs showing masked girls being transported in white vans. Other local media showed video footage of a group of girls who they claimed were the abductees.