Hundreds of girls kidnapped from Nigerian school released, official says
Over 300 girls who were kidnapped last week at their boarding school in Nigeria by a group of gunmen were released, a local official said on Tuesday, the second time in less than a week that gunmen have sent kidnapped schoolchildren back to the country.
The girls were taken from the government secondary school for girls in Zamfara state, in the north of the country on Friday. Nigerian officials later told Reuters that the government was negotiating for their release.
“It thrills my heart to announce the release of the abducted students of GGSS Jangebe from captivity,” said Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle, written on twitter early Tuesday, referring to the name of their school. He also posted photographs showing masked girls being transported in white vans. Other local media showed video footage of a group of girls who they claimed were the abductees.
In the week before the girls’ abduction, more than 40 children and adults were kidnapped in a boarding school in the State of Niger, becoming the last victims of the slide of this West African country into insecurity. They were released on Saturday.
The girls who were released this week had been abducted from the school in Jangebe town. Mr. Matawalle called them on Twitter the #JangebeGirls.
“I urge all well-meaning Nigerians to rejoice with us as our daughters are now safe,” he wrote.