Hundreds of faith leaders call for an end to LGBTQ conversion therapy
In a show of unity to fight for the rights of LGBTQ people, more than 370 international spiritual leaders signed a declaration demanding a worldwide ban on contested conversion therapy.
The declaration also called on nations to find a way to end the criminalization of people on the basis of their sexual orientation or gender identity. He also called for an end to violence against LGBTQ people.
The pledge was signed by religious leaders from more than 35 countries. It was led by the Global Interfaith Commission on the LGBT + Lives Initiative, with the aim of “affirming the sanctity of life and the dignity of all”.
“We recognize that certain religious teachings have, through the ages, been misused to cause deep suffering and offend lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex people,” the commission said in a report. “This must change.”
Some of the most prominent religious leaders who signed the declaration include Archbishop Emeritus Desmond. Mr. Tutu from South Africa, a 1984 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate; Rabbi Mel Gottlieb, president of the Academy for Jewish Religion, California; Reverend John C. Dorhauer, General Minister and President of The United Church of Christ; and the Reverend Michael-Ray Mathews, president of the Baptist Alliance.
Conversion therapy is a discredited practice aimed at changing a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. The American Medical Association and the American Psychological Association have condemned the practice.
Practice has in the past included severe methods like institutionalization, castration and electroconvulsive therapy.
Twenty states in the United States have some form of ban on conversion therapy, said Christy Mallory, director of state and local policy at UCLA Law School’s Williams Institute. The institute is a research-oriented think tank on issues of sexual orientation and gender identity. Most of the states that have passed a ban are the ones that most support LGBTQ rights, she said.
“This leaves the most vulnerable LGBTQ people, especially children, at greater risk in states where there are no laws in place,” she says.
New York, Utah, Virginia, Colorado and Porto Rico have all passed legislation banning conversion therapy for minors.
In 2019, Rafael Peretz, Minister of Education of Israel, approved therapy demystified for young homosexuals.
The first European country to outlaw the practice was Malta, a Mediterranean island nation, in 2016.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged a controversial ban on therapy over the summer, according to the BBC, describing the practice as “absolutely odious”.
All U.S. law tackles bans on conversion therapy by licensed medical professionals and practicing on minors, Ms. Mallory said. But she added that these laws leave a void for religious or spiritual providers to continue to practice the practice.
The religious leaders’ pledge calls for “to end all attempts to change, suppress or erase a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression” and ‘ban on the practice. This commitment could help bridge the gap between the practice and religious leaders, Ms. Mallory said. She said this reflected a growing trend by spiritual leaders to support the rights of LGBTQ people more broadly.
The pledge read: “We ask forgiveness from those whose lives have been damaged and destroyed under the pretext of religious education.”
Source link