Hundreds of faith leaders call for an end to LGBTQ conversion therapy

In a show of unity to fight for the rights of LGBTQ people, more than 370 international spiritual leaders signed a declaration demanding a worldwide ban on contested conversion therapy.

The declaration also called on nations to find a way to end the criminalization of people on the basis of their sexual orientation or gender identity. He also called for an end to violence against LGBTQ people.

The pledge was signed by religious leaders from more than 35 countries. It was led by the Global Interfaith Commission on the LGBT + Lives Initiative, with the aim of “affirming the sanctity of life and the dignity of all”.

“We recognize that certain religious teachings have, through the ages, been misused to cause deep suffering and offend lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex people,” the commission said in a report. “This must change.”