Hundreds of arrests during anti-containment protests in Australia

Several police officers injured in clashes with protesters at anti-containment rallies in Sydney and Melbourne.

Australian police arrested 235 people in Melbourne and 32 in Sydney during unauthorized anti-lockdown rallies and several police officers were injured in clashes with protesters.

Victoria Police said six officers had to be hospitalized during Saturday’s violence. Several policemen were thrown to the ground and trampled, police said and shown television footage.

Officers used pepper spray after around 700 people managed to gather in parts of Melbourne. Some 2,000 officers have made the city center a virtually no-go zone, setting up checkpoints and barricades. Public transport and carpools to the city have been suspended.

“What we saw today is a group of demonstrators who have come together, not to protest against freedoms, but simply to confront and fight with the police,” the commander told media. Victoria Police, Mark Galliott.

The illegal gathering comes as the city crosses its sixth lockdown since the start of the pandemic, with Victoria state reporting more than 500 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Images of an incident showed a crowd charging through a police line as scuffles erupted along a streetcar route.

In Sydney, riot squad officers, road patrol officers, detectives and general duty police were also deployed on the streets, preventing large gatherings.

Australia has been battling an outbreak of the Delta variant of the coronavirus since mid-June, with Sydney and Melbourne, and the capital Canberra, in strict lockdown for weeks now. As of Saturday, 1,882 new cases of the coronavirus were reported, most of them in Sydney.

Most restrictions in Victoria, NSW and Canberra are to remain until at least 70% of people aged 16 and over are fully immunized, which, based on the current rate of inoculations, could be reached in late October or early November.

A high rate of compliance with public health orders has helped Australia keep the number of infections relatively low, with just under 85,000 total cases and 1,145 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The vast majority of Australians support vaccinations and public health measures, but there have been sporadic and sometimes violent protests against the handling of the pandemic.