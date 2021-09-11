Hundreds in burqas clad in pro-Taliban protest, symbol of America’s lost influence

Hundreds of women, many wearing full-length burqas with veiled faces, filled a Kabul university auditorium on Saturday with placards – many in English – in favor of the Taliban and their strict interpretation of Islam, including separate education for men and women.

The Taliban said the protest at Shaheed Rabbani University of Education, which followed last week’s anti-Taliban protests by Afghan women demanding equal rights, was organized by professors and university students. .

Journalists on the street near Saturday’s march were kept away from protesters by Taliban fighters armed with automatic rifles and not allowed to speak with any of the women. Subsequent attempts to reach participants via social media or the university went unanswered.

The protest, held on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, served as a stark reminder of how, despite two decades and more than $ 780 million spent to promote women’s rights, after the departure of US forces last month, Afghan women could be decades, if not centuries, back.