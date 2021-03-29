World
Hundreds evacuated after fire at Indonesian oil refinery – Times of India
JAKARTA: More than 900 people from a neighboring village were evacuated after a Fire erupted Monday morning at the Pertamina Balongan refinery in Indonesiain West Java province, officials said.
About 20 people were injured, including refinery workers and several villagers who suffered burns while crossing the area, the local disaster mitigation agency said.
Nicke Widyawati, CEO of state-owned oil and gas company Pertamina, said firefighters were still fighting the blaze and trying to cool the area to prevent it from spreading.
The cause of the fire was still under investigation, he told a press conference. Pertamina officials said there was lightning and heavy rain by the time the fire broke out.
Planet Labs Inc satellite images analyzed by The Associated press showed a massive plume of black smoke rising from the refinery above the nearby village. The fire appeared localized to a set of four tanks in the middle of the refinery.
The Balongan plant has a refining capacity of approximately 125,000 barrels of crude oil per day. It supplies fuel to Jakarta, Banten and parts of West Java.
The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said 912 residents were in three evacuation centers.
