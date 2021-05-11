Humans have shared food with animals for centuries. Why is that?

The group will be confined largely to the past 2,000 years, but Dr Black said some detours are irresistible, like the Tomb of the Eagles, a 5,000-year-old site in the Orkney Islands known officially as Ibister Chambered Cairn. The cairn, or tomb, contained around 16,000 human bones and the remains of around 30 white-tailed sea eagles, Dr Black said. “They’ve been deposited over quite a long time,” he said, “so it’s people coming back, depositing eagle remains in there.”

He said: “The key question that no one has really answered yet is whether people came out and killed and then put them down as some kind of offering. It looks like they may have been pets. If that were the case, the eagles would likely have eaten a different diet than the wild eagles that ate at sea.

Dr Sykes sees much of the human habit of feeding animals in light of domestication, which she says has happened as much through the process of feeding animals by humans as it is through catching them and gather them to eat. It seems pretty clear with our close companions, dogs and cats.

It also appears that some animals that we eat now, such as chickens and rabbits, may have come into our lives not as food, but as eaters.

And, she said, “Domestication is not that thing that happened a long time ago when, in this kind of Neolithic moment where everyone would get together and go, we are going to domesticate the animals. I just don’t buy it. I think it’s something that has not only continued through time, but is really accelerating.

Feeding birds is just one example, and this sets warning bells for her, as domestication and extinction often go hand in hand even though the cause and effect are unclear.

Aurochs have given way to cattle. There are a lot of domestic cats in Britain, but only a few Scottish feral cats. The wolves are still there, but not the wolves from which the dogs are descended. They are extinct. And modern wolves just hang on, while dogs could number a billion. Their future, at least in terms of numbers, is bright. As long as there are people, there will be dogs. No one knows what they will look like, and if we will have to brush our teeth day and night and spend a fortune on their haircuts. But they will be there.

The same cannot be said of wolves. And as the wild creatures die out, we all lose.