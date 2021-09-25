“Humanity remains unacceptably close to nuclear annihilation, says UN chief on International Day

Combating the threat of nuclear weapons, said Mr. Guterres, has been at the heart of the work of the United Nations since its inception; the first resolution of the General Assembly in 1946 aimed at “the elimination of national armaments of atomic weapons and all other major weapons adaptable to mass destruction”.

However, the UN chief stressed that although the total number of nuclear weapons has been declining for decades, some 14,000 are in storage around the world, which faces the highest level of nuclear risk in nearly four decades: “States are qualitatively improving their arsenals, and we are seeing worrying signs of a new arms race. Humanity, the UN chief continued, remains unacceptably close to nuclear annihilation.

Total ban in the “state of limbo”

Thursday, the head of the UN call for all countries with nuclear technology to sign the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), which was adopted in 1996 and has been signed by 185 countries.

However, for the CTBT to enter into force, it must be signed and ratified by 44 countries with specific nuclear technology, eight of which have not yet ratified the Treaty: China, Egypt, India, Iran, Israel, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Pakistan and the United States.

“We have been in this state of limbo for too long,” he said.

Signs of hope

Mr. Guterres nevertheless sees the decision of Russia and the United States to extend the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) and to engage in dialogue, as a sign of hope. He added that the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which entered into force in January, is also a welcome step.

The responsibility to take advantage of these developments, said the Secretary-General, rests with Member States. He described the Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, due to take place in January 2022, as a window of opportunity for all countries to take practical steps to comprehensively prevent the use and disposal, nuclear weapons.

“The time has come to lift this cloud once and for all, to eliminate nuclear weapons from our world,” urged Mr. Guterres, “and to usher in a new era of dialogue, trust and peace for all”.