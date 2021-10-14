Humanitarian crisis in Yemen deepens as economy collapses (UN)

Yemen’s economy is collapsing, its humanitarian crisis is deepening and the conflict in the poorest country in the Arab world is growing more violent, the UN deputy chief of humanitarian aid said.

Assistant Secretary-General Ramesh Rajasingham’s sinister remarks came during a briefing at the UN Security Council on Thursday. More than 20 million Yemenis – two-thirds of the population – are in need of humanitarian assistance, but aid agencies, he said, are “running out of money again.”

Aid agencies are now helping nearly 13 million people across the country, about 3 million more than a few months ago, Rajasingham added. “Our best assessment is that this expansion has significantly pushed back the immediate risk of large-scale famine. “

But he warned that aid agencies do not have enough money to continue on this scale and “in the weeks and months to come up to 4 million people could see their food aid reduced” and ” by the end of the year, that number could reach 5 million people ”.

“We call on everyone to do everything possible to maintain the momentum we have built over the past few months and keep starvation at bay,” Rajasingham said.

#Yemen becomes more and more violent day by day. Fighting in Marib and elsewhere wreaks havoc among civilians. Meanwhile, aid workers are strapped for funds and will soon have to cut programs for millions. My remarks today at #Security Council: https://t.co/xHYFPpfZvF pic.twitter.com/xY4xrLlLKR – Ramesh Rajasingham (@rajasingham_UN) October 14, 2021

Yemen has been in the throes of civil war since 2014, when Iranian-backed Houthi rebels took control of the capital Sana’a and much of the country’s north, forcing the internationally recognized government to flee south. , then to Saudi Arabia.

A Saudi-led coalition went to war in March 2015, backed by the United States, in an effort to restore President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi to power and supported his government.

Despite a relentless air campaign and fighting on the ground, the war has largely deteriorated into a stalemate and created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. The United States has since suspended its direct involvement in the conflict.

In early 2020, the Houthis launched an offensive in the majority government-controlled Marib province that claimed the lives of thousands of young people and left thousands of displaced civilians living in constant fear of violence and having to do it again. to relocate.

Yemeni tribal leaders and officials on Thursday said fighting for Marib in the past 24 hours has killed at least 140 fighters on both sides. The clashes were taking place in the districts of Abdiya and al-Jubah, they said.

During the briefing to the Security Council, Rajasingham said the Houthis “have stepped up their brutal offensive in Marib, taking more territory there and in neighboring parts of the southern province of Shabwa”.

Current fights

He also highlighted clashes between rival armed groups earlier this month in the southern city of Aden – where Hadi’s government established its headquarters after the Houthis drove them out of Sana’a and the north – and the continued fighting, shelling and airstrikes in northwest Saada and west Hajjah. and the provinces of Hodeida.

In September, 235 civilians were killed or wounded, the second highest figure in two years, and the fighting in Marib is “a particularly heavy civilian toll”, with nearly 10,000 people displaced in September, the second highest figure. raised in two years, says Rajasingham.

The new UN special envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, who took office last month, told the council he had held meetings with government and Houthi officials, as well as regional and regional officials. key international issues, focusing on how to move forward towards a political solution. restore peace to Yemen.

“The gap in trust between the belligerents is wide and growing,” he said in a virtual briefing. Grundberg said he made it clear that if progress was to be made on urgent humanitarian and economic issues, urgent political talks without preconditions were essential to negotiate a settlement to the conflict.

“Let’s face it, it will be a laborious and complicated task that will take time but it has to happen,” said Grundberg. “The past few weeks have illustrated the tension between the pace of war and economic collapse on the one hand, and the time needed to design and consult on a possible way forward, on the other.”

Rajasingham reiterated that Yemen’s economic collapse “is at the root of most of the country’s needs – including the risk of famine.”

Yemen imports almost everything, he said, and the Yemeni rial trades for around 1,270 rials to the dollar in Aden, nearly six times as much as before the war, and less goods reach the country’s ports. . Commercial food imports to key Hodeidah and Saleef ports were eight percent below last year’s average in September, and “fuel imports were alarmingly down 64 percent,” said he declared.

He called for immediate measures to stem the country’s economic collapse, including injections of currencies through the Central Bank that would bring prices down quickly, as they have done in the past, as well as the full opening of all ports, lifting of import restrictions at Hodeida and Saleef. , and pay the salaries of civil servants.