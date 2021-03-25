Humanitarian and food aid will never be enough to deal with cascading disasters

The deputy executive director of the World Food Program, Amir Abdullah, said that no matter how much food production improves, all will be in vain unless the issue of water security is addressed. He said humanitarian and food aid would never be enough to deal with cascading climate shocks. Credit: Isaiah Esipisu / IPS

UNITED NATIONS, March 25 (IPS) – The intersection of crisis, climate change and COVID-19 has led to a “rapid increase in hunger”, says deputy executive director of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) , Amir Abdullah.

He was speaking at the event “Building Food and Water Security in the Age of Climate Shocks” organized by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA). The meeting brought together representatives of other United Nations bodies, farmer associations and startups working on water security and agriculture around the world.

Abdullah highlighted the many disasters that hit the world last year as the world was in the midst of the pandemic: destructive heat waves, forest fires, floods, storms and locust epidemics.

“Humanitarian aid can never be enough to manage these cascading shocks that continue to shatter food systems and push people into food and water crises,” he said.

He added that whatever improvements in food production everything will be futile unless the issue of water security is addressed.

“We can provide food aid, but if farmers do not have adequate access to water resources for food production, people will just continue to go hungry,” he said. “And if people don’t have access to clean water, they can’t keep the nutrition they need even if we provide them with food assistance.”

Betty Chinyamunyamu, CEO of the National Smallholder Farmers Association of Malawi, said the past decade has witnessed “the onset of weather crises” that have made it extremely difficult for farmers to plan their sales.

“The increased incidence of new pests, diseases and unpredictable weather conditions makes it harder for farmers to plan their farming businesses. So when they don’t know if they are going to have a flood or if they are going to have a drought, it becomes very difficult to engage in initiatives that would otherwise be very rewarding for them, ”Chinyamunyamu said.

“This unpredictability of weather really makes farming less profitable for farmers,” she added.

Cherrie Atilano, CEO and President of AGREA, which works to ensure fair trade in sustainable agriculture in the Philippines, stressed the importance of collaboration between the private and public sectors. She cited an example that worked in the Philippines at the start of the pandemic.

Just days after the first lockdown, many farmers wondered where to take their produce as their mobility had suddenly been restricted, she said. At the same time, in Manila, the nation’s capital with a population of over 12 million, people rushed to shop for groceries as supermarket shelves were empty.

His team addressed this issue by contacting the Agriculture Ministry to request that farmers’ access to work be restored as long as they maintain COVID-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, Chinyamunyamu shared the role that digital platforms and innovative technologies have played during the crisis, especially in providing access to marginalized groups.

The lockdown was particularly disruptive for farmers in Malawi, as it came at a time that was “the only marketing season” for them, she said. Chinyamunyamu explained that farmers were able to meet this challenge through innovative approaches, including using digital technology such as mobile phones.

Farmers were able to share market information with each other, as well as COVID-19 developments by communicating via their mobile phones. This was particularly important for marginalized groups as it was an important way to reach vulnerable communities.

“Even though women still have less access to cell phones than men, if a woman has a cell phone it is theirs – they control the use,” she said. “So if you pass information to women through cellphones, that information comes directly to them.”

However, concerns remain about what lies ahead.

“In the decades to come, many parts of the world are expected to experience increased water scarcity due to climate change and exacerbated by increasing competition for water resources,” Abdullah said.

“The battle for water will be one of the next ‘big challenges’,” he added.

Samir Ibrahim, co-founder of SunCulture, a startup for solar generators and water pumps in Africa, shared his experience of working with innovative technologies on the continent.

He stressed that new methods of allocating funds were crucial for the sustainability of these projects.

“What’s important for ‘novelty’ is not necessarily new technology,” he said. “What we saw is that emerging markets were solving problems that were solved in other parts of the world.”

He said that while their company did not invent solar irrigation, it was “the first to market in Africa”.

“Although the technology is extremely important, we had to make a lot of innovations in battery storage,” he added.