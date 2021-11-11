World
Human Rights Watch: Human Rights Watch calls on UN and World Bank to fight collapse of Afghan economy – Times of India
NEW YORK: Human Rights Watch called on the UN and the World Bank to address Afghanistanthe economy collapsed and the banking system shattered to avoid widespread famine.
“Afghanistan’s economy and social services are collapsing, and Afghans across the country are already suffering from acute malnutrition,” said John sifton, advocacy director for Asia at Human Rights Watch. “Humanitarian aid is crucial, but given the crisis, Governments, the UN and international financial institutions must urgently adjust existing restrictions and sanctions affecting the country’s economy and banking sector. ”
In the wake of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021, millions of dollars in lost income, soaring prices, a cash crunch and money shortages have deprived much of the population. access to food, water, shelter, and health care, Human Rights Watch said.
The United Nations World Food Program issued multiple warnings about worsening food insecurity and the risk of large-scale deaths from hunger across Afghanistan in the coming months.
Several media reported that families lacking money and food were selling their belongings and seeking to flee the country by land. Impoverished Afghans facing malnutrition described desperate attempts to buy or search for food, and the deaths of people unable to leave.
“The financial crisis has particularly affected women and girls, who face disproportionately greater barriers to obtaining food, health care and financial resources. Even in areas where women are still allowed to work – such as education and health care – they may not be able to comply with the Taliban’s demands for a male family member to escort women to. and since work, ”reads the HRW report.
Many bank officials and aid workers told Human Rights Watch that most Afghan banks cannot cover withdrawals from private actors and aid organizations. Even when funds are transmitted electronically to banks, the lack of money means that the money is not physically available and therefore cannot enter the country’s economy, the report adds.
To address the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, Human Rights Watch recommends that governments, the UN, the World Bank, and the Taliban work towards reaching an agreement that allows the Afghan Central Bank to access the international banking system.
“Initially, the US Department of the Treasury and other financial authorities should issue licenses and guidelines to allow the Central Bank to engage in limited settlement transactions with outside private banks so that the bank can pay its dues to the World Bank and process or settle dollar deposits received from legitimate private depositors, such as Unicef, the United Nations Development Program, remittance banks and other legitimate actors, ”he added.
“Donor generosity and humanitarian commitments cannot overcome the harsh reality that UN agencies, humanitarian groups and the Afghan diaspora cannot send assets to a failing banking system, and account holders cannot send assets to a failing banking system. Afghanistan can’t withdraw money that isn’t there, ”Sifton said.
“Widespread death and the suffering of hunger are preventable if governments act urgently to deal with the economic crisis in Afghanistan,” Sifton added.
“Afghanistan’s economy and social services are collapsing, and Afghans across the country are already suffering from acute malnutrition,” said John sifton, advocacy director for Asia at Human Rights Watch. “Humanitarian aid is crucial, but given the crisis, Governments, the UN and international financial institutions must urgently adjust existing restrictions and sanctions affecting the country’s economy and banking sector. ”
In the wake of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021, millions of dollars in lost income, soaring prices, a cash crunch and money shortages have deprived much of the population. access to food, water, shelter, and health care, Human Rights Watch said.
The United Nations World Food Program issued multiple warnings about worsening food insecurity and the risk of large-scale deaths from hunger across Afghanistan in the coming months.
Several media reported that families lacking money and food were selling their belongings and seeking to flee the country by land. Impoverished Afghans facing malnutrition described desperate attempts to buy or search for food, and the deaths of people unable to leave.
“The financial crisis has particularly affected women and girls, who face disproportionately greater barriers to obtaining food, health care and financial resources. Even in areas where women are still allowed to work – such as education and health care – they may not be able to comply with the Taliban’s demands for a male family member to escort women to. and since work, ”reads the HRW report.
Many bank officials and aid workers told Human Rights Watch that most Afghan banks cannot cover withdrawals from private actors and aid organizations. Even when funds are transmitted electronically to banks, the lack of money means that the money is not physically available and therefore cannot enter the country’s economy, the report adds.
To address the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, Human Rights Watch recommends that governments, the UN, the World Bank, and the Taliban work towards reaching an agreement that allows the Afghan Central Bank to access the international banking system.
“Initially, the US Department of the Treasury and other financial authorities should issue licenses and guidelines to allow the Central Bank to engage in limited settlement transactions with outside private banks so that the bank can pay its dues to the World Bank and process or settle dollar deposits received from legitimate private depositors, such as Unicef, the United Nations Development Program, remittance banks and other legitimate actors, ”he added.
“Donor generosity and humanitarian commitments cannot overcome the harsh reality that UN agencies, humanitarian groups and the Afghan diaspora cannot send assets to a failing banking system, and account holders cannot send assets to a failing banking system. Afghanistan can’t withdraw money that isn’t there, ”Sifton said.
“Widespread death and the suffering of hunger are preventable if governments act urgently to deal with the economic crisis in Afghanistan,” Sifton added.