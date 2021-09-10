Human rights violations escalate in eastern DR Congo – UNHCR

In the two most affected provinces of North Kivu and Ituri, UNHCR and its partners have recorded more than 1,200 civilian deaths and 1,100 rapes, representing a total of 25,000 human rights violations.

Speaking in Geneva, UNHCR spokesperson Boris Cheshirkov said the violence “continues to claim lives and drive people out of their homes”.

The soap is prepared for distribution by UNHCR at a warehouse in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. , by © UNHCR / Michelle Ehouman

“Exhausted” host families

In total, more than a million Congolese were internally displaced in the east of the country in 2021, exerting “enormous pressure” on people forced to flee and on host families, who took in 94 % of the population forcibly displaced in the DRC.

“The host families have shown great generosity to their compatriots but are exhausted and need support if they are to continue as first responders,” Cheshirkov said.

Displaced people are often forced to return to their places of origin due to difficult living conditions and lack of food, making them more vulnerable to harm. abuse and violence. He said 65 percent of serious human rights violations recorded by UNHCR and its partners were inflicted on returnees.

” State of siege ”

Mr Cheshirkov said attacks attributed to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) armed group have increased in brutality since the end of 2020 and the frequency of killings of civilians has not decreased.

This despite a state of siegebeing declared in early May 2021 to counter the activities of these armed groups.

He described how armed men identified as ADF members attacked a village in Irumu territory, killed 15 civilians, burned 10 houses and abducted two women on September 3.

This was followed on September 6 by an attack by an armed group whose militiamen allegedly raped 10 displaced women in Djugu territory, Ituri province.

UNHCR and partners took the women to the nearest hospital where they received psychosocial and medical support, he said.

Forcibly displaced women and girls suffer disproportionately from sexual and gender-based violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo., By © UNHCR / Olivia Acland

According to Mr. Cheshirkov, the provinces of North Kivu and Ituri are now ruled by military governments, following the state of siege.

This has led the national army to step up its operations and replace civilian courts with military courts. Some of these armed groups surrendered after seeing their territory shrink, others have responded to military operations with retaliation against villages and individuals they say support the government, he said.

Critically low funding

Despite government efforts to curb abuses by armed groups, “our teams continue to hear horrific accounts of sexual violence, extortion and looting,” he said.

Reiterating UNHCR’s call for urgent action to protect civilians, Cheshirkov warned that funding “for this humanitarian crisis remains extremely low. With less than four months to go to year-end, UNHCR has only received 51% of the $ 205 million needed in 2021 for its operation in the DRC, leaving the agency “only able to respond to a small fraction of the population in emergency situations. need”.