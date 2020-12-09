Human rights must be at the heart of recovery from COVID-19

Credit: Defenders Coalition

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 09 (IPS) – On December 10 of each year, we celebrate Human Rights Day, marking the anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The Universal Declaration guarantees a range of human rights that belong to each of us equally, and unite us as a global community and support our humanity.

This year, 2020, has been one of the unprecedented challenges and underscored the need for renewed action to promote and protect human rights. The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged societies around the world and delayed progress on human rights and progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals. In Kenya, the multifaceted impacts of the pandemic – on gender equality, health, education, livelihoods, the rule of law and the economy – have strained the government’s efforts, United Nations, development partners and civil society to implement the 2030 Agenda, Vision 2030 and the Big 4 development agenda, and challenged us to ensure that no one is left behind.

The crisis has hit the poorest and most vulnerable communities and entrenched inequalities, discrimination and human rights challenges. Gender-based violence has exploded; the loss of jobs and livelihoods put additional pressure on families; the right to education is threatened for many children, especially girls; and inequalities in access to water, adequate housing and health services have increased vulnerabilities.

In this context, the theme of Human Rights Day 2020 is “Recover better – Defend human rightsStressing the need to rebuild better after the COVID-19 crisis by placing human rights at the heart of recovery efforts. It is a call to action and unity of objectives to fight against discrimination, fight against inequalities, encourage participation and solidarity and promote sustainable development in the interest of all.

As United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has noted, “The pandemic has demonstrated the fragility of our world”. The crisis has exposed and exacerbated deep inequalities, entrenched discrimination and gaps in the protection of human rights. Only actions aimed at closing these gaps and advancing human rights can ensure that we fully recover and rebuild a more resilient, just and sustainable world.

COVID-19 has created an opportunity to rebuild a more equal and sustainable world – based on a “new social contract” that respects the rights and freedoms of all, and addresses the inequalities exposed by the pandemic. This “new social contract” – which unites governments, the population, civil society and the private sector – is the only way to achieve the goals of sustainable development.

In this Decade of Action to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, it is imperative to prioritize participation and inclusion, to ensure that we leave no one behind. The success of COVID-19 recovery efforts requires strong civil society participation and the inclusion of communities, to ensure that the voices and priorities of the most affected, vulnerable and marginalized inform recovery efforts. Public participation is a key principle of the Constitution of Kenya and has a key role to play in the recovery of COVID-19.

It is clear that this pandemic cannot be overcome by a single actor. It is in this context that the United Nations country team and the Government of Kenya, in accordance with the motto Unity is power (Unity is strength), identified strategic areas of cooperation and engagement within the framework of the United Nations Development Assistance Framework, as well as the Socio-Economic Response Plan, which target COVID-19 recovery needs and continue the trajectory towards the Sustainable Development Goals. This is underpinned by a human rights-based approach that prioritizes equality and non-discrimination, participation and inclusion, and accountability.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that we are all in the same boat – and solidarity is the only way forward. Everyone has a role to play in building a better post-COVID world for present and future generations, and we must mobilize the active participation of communities, civil society, the private sector, government and the international community. .

On this Human Rights Day, let us all commit to standing up for human rights in order to rebuild a more equitable and sustainable society that advances the rights and freedoms of all. This unity of goals will pave the way for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals and the achievement of Kenya’s Vision 2030.

Siddharth Chatterjee is the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Kenya

